High Potential Star Unpacks 'Exciting' Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger: Was That Really [Spoiler]? Plus, Grade It!
"High Potential" wrapped its second season on April 7, leaving fans with a lot to think about as they brace for the summer hiatus ahead of Season 3.
For starters, this week's big case — the mysterious murder of a celebrity home renovator at the swanky hotel where Lucia (guest star Susan Kelechi Watson) just so happens to work — revealed that Karadec didn't know his fiancée as well as he thought. As the case unfolded, we learned that the killer was Lucia's con-artist ex-boyfriend Charles from New Mexico, and she knowingly helped him gain access to the room where the murder ultimately took place.
Sure, murder was never part of the original plan, and Lucia only agreed to help because Charles threatened to destroy Karadec, but the semantics of the situation change nothing. Lucia is now behind bars, and her relationship with Karadec is dunzo. (Hey, at least Karadec now knows a celebrity home renovator. He and Lucia just bought a place, and he could use some help fixing it up now that she's incarcerated.)
If there's a silver lining to this otherwise tragic tale, it's that Karadec will never doubt one of Morgan's hunches moving forward, as if she hasn't proven herself enough already. Morgan was the first person to sniff out something suspicious about Lucia, but Karadec refused to entertain her upsetting hunch. He changed his tune once the truth was revealed, paying Morgan a visit at home to apologize for not believing her. And in a nice full-circle moment from Morgan's infamous panic attack, she got to give him a comforting hug this time around.
This ought to be good news for "High Potential" star Amirah J, who joins TVLine in shamelessly 'shipping Morgan and Karadec. "I love a slow burn," the actress tells us. "I understand that we may not get Morgan and Karadec immediately, but I hope it'll come."
Did Roman kill Lila Flynn?
We also got some very interesting developments on the Roman front in the Season 2 finale, including where Wagner's involvement is concerned. You remember Wagner, right? The formerly mustachioed captain who planted a polarizing kiss on Morgan in the elevator last week? Unsurprisingly, he didn't feel like taking about it, but he was more than happy to get Morgan a private meeting with his father and Willa Quinn. Wait, did we say "meeting"? We meant ambush, as neither Willa nor Nick Sr. were expecting a mid-afternoon interrogation.
Once Wagner came to the realization that Willa has been doing favors (aka eliminating enemies) for his father's entire political career, he turned the mic over to Morgan, who squeezed Willa for every last drop of information she was willing to spill. But Willa remained tight-lipped, warning Morgan that her search for the truth has put baby Chloe and Elliott "inches away" from danger. Morgan can handle vague threats, but it's another story when those threats involve her children, something Willa learned the hard way when Morgan rear-ended her getaway car to demand the truth.
Shockingly, Willa made good in the end, sharing some upsetting information with Wagner: Roman was apparently working with dirty agent Lila Flynn, and the FBI suspects that Roman killed her after she decided to come clean. Great, so now on top of merely finding her elusive ex, Morgan also has to prove his innocence? She's got a busy Season 3 ahead of her.
"Whatever the truth is, and whenever Ava finds that truth out, I think it'll be hard for her to come to terms with it," Amirah J says of Roman's possible involvement in Agent Flynn's murder. "But in terms of like the show, I think it sets up good drama. You've got to keep people invested, you know? I trust our writers to know which direction to take the Roman storyline in, and how long to drag it out without keeping the fans waiting for too long. I'm really excited with the direction that we're heading in."
Did Roman crash Ava's art show?
And what would a season finale be without a few cliffhangers? The first one came at Ava's art show, where she was proudly displaying a new work she made using some of her dad's old pieces. After not wanting to be like Roman for so long, Ava has finally embraced her inner artist and feels more connected to her dad than ever. (Psst! No one tell her that Roman is a murder suspect.)
That's when it happened. Though we didn't get a good look at his face, we saw a man checking out Ava's art from a safe distance before disappearing back into the shadows. Could it be? Is Roman finally ready to show his face — or at least his silhouette — in Los Angeles? We'd call it outright, but we also remember when everyone thought Mekhi Phifer would be playing Roman. Fool us once, "High Potential"!
According to Amirah J, "there were a few different versions of this moment" while the finale was in production. "There was a version where she saw this shadowy figure, and there was a version where she didn't, so when I read the original script, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, what are we doing here?'" the actress tells TVLine. "But I'm really happy with how the final version of it came out. I think it sets up Season 3 really nicely, and hopefully sets up the introduction of this new character."
Amirah J doesn't know for sure that the "shadowy figure" is definitely Roman, but she's hopeful that Ava's father is finally reentering her life. "I was really excited because, just like everyone else, I want to know where Roman is — I want to know who Roman is!" she says of the cliffhanger.
Who left Wagner for dead in the park?
The finale's other cliffhanger is considerably less exciting — and a lot bloodier. While attending Ava's art show, Morgan received a call from Wagner, whose father connected him to an FBI ghost with information about Roman. Naturally, Morgan insisted on tagging along, but she wasn't prepared for what she discovered when she arrived at the designated meeting place.
As Morgan got closer to where Wagner was sitting, she realized he was bleeding out from an apparent attack. But who did it? And what exactly did they do? All we know is that Wagner received a text from his father with instructions on where to meet this supposed ghost, so we aren't letting dear ol' daddy off the hook just yet.
OK, let's talk: Were you shocked by the Lucia reveal? Do you think that was really Roman at Ava's art show? And who left Wagner for dead in the park? (Our money's on his old mustache. That little guy's had a serious vendetta against Wagner ever since the great shave of '25.) Grade the finale and season in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the cliffhangers we'll be obsessing over all summer.