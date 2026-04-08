High Potential Star Unpacks 'Exciting' Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger: Was That Really [Spoiler]? Plus, Grade It!

"High Potential" wrapped its second season on April 7, leaving fans with a lot to think about as they brace for the summer hiatus ahead of Season 3.

For starters, this week's big case — the mysterious murder of a celebrity home renovator at the swanky hotel where Lucia (guest star Susan Kelechi Watson) just so happens to work — revealed that Karadec didn't know his fiancée as well as he thought. As the case unfolded, we learned that the killer was Lucia's con-artist ex-boyfriend Charles from New Mexico, and she knowingly helped him gain access to the room where the murder ultimately took place.

Sure, murder was never part of the original plan, and Lucia only agreed to help because Charles threatened to destroy Karadec, but the semantics of the situation change nothing. Lucia is now behind bars, and her relationship with Karadec is dunzo. (Hey, at least Karadec now knows a celebrity home renovator. He and Lucia just bought a place, and he could use some help fixing it up now that she's incarcerated.)

If there's a silver lining to this otherwise tragic tale, it's that Karadec will never doubt one of Morgan's hunches moving forward, as if she hasn't proven herself enough already. Morgan was the first person to sniff out something suspicious about Lucia, but Karadec refused to entertain her upsetting hunch. He changed his tune once the truth was revealed, paying Morgan a visit at home to apologize for not believing her. And in a nice full-circle moment from Morgan's infamous panic attack, she got to give him a comforting hug this time around.

This ought to be good news for "High Potential" star Amirah J, who joins TVLine in shamelessly 'shipping Morgan and Karadec. "I love a slow burn," the actress tells us. "I understand that we may not get Morgan and Karadec immediately, but I hope it'll come."