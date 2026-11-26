"If we couldn't tell the difference, then there isn't one."

That's what Cora (Hunter Schafer) tells Elias (Lewis Gribben) in the penultimate episode of "Blade Runner 2099." The revelation that their adopted mother Helena (Sheila Atim) was actually a replicant — one of the two original Nexus-1 models — shakes Cora to her foundation, and it's the twist through which the show frames its central ideas of what it means to be human. Those questions of passing and authenticity, of whether the differences inherent to replicants are even real, echo even louder through the show's final episode, in which both Cora and Olwen face their humanity in fascinating ways.

Episode 7 ends with Julius (Tom Burke) — the last living Nexus-1 — bombing the replicants' Los Angeles birthing center and making off with the genetic blueprint for his original model. Back at his makeshift lab, he successfully uses the heisted data to extend the life of his partner, Clotilde (Amy Lennox), killing her and rewriting her genetic code to bring her back to life with renewed longevity. Cora and Olwen leave the city in search of them, both desperate to claim the Tyrell memory, and its implications, for themselves.

Throughout its eight episodes, "2099" has shown that its writers understand what "Blade Runner" has always been about: loneliness, empathy, selfishness, love, and the way these forces tangle together to form the inscrutable motivations we identify as human. In its grand finale, "2099" yanks on that knot of emotional strands, leaving some big questions in the best of ways.

In a moment, we'll want to hear what you thought of the final episode. First, let's get into it.