Blade Runner 2099 Finale Recap: A Voight-Kampff Test For The Audience — Grade It!
"If we couldn't tell the difference, then there isn't one."
That's what Cora (Hunter Schafer) tells Elias (Lewis Gribben) in the penultimate episode of "Blade Runner 2099." The revelation that their adopted mother Helena (Sheila Atim) was actually a replicant — one of the two original Nexus-1 models — shakes Cora to her foundation, and it's the twist through which the show frames its central ideas of what it means to be human. Those questions of passing and authenticity, of whether the differences inherent to replicants are even real, echo even louder through the show's final episode, in which both Cora and Olwen face their humanity in fascinating ways.
Episode 7 ends with Julius (Tom Burke) — the last living Nexus-1 — bombing the replicants' Los Angeles birthing center and making off with the genetic blueprint for his original model. Back at his makeshift lab, he successfully uses the heisted data to extend the life of his partner, Clotilde (Amy Lennox), killing her and rewriting her genetic code to bring her back to life with renewed longevity. Cora and Olwen leave the city in search of them, both desperate to claim the Tyrell memory, and its implications, for themselves.
Throughout its eight episodes, "2099" has shown that its writers understand what "Blade Runner" has always been about: loneliness, empathy, selfishness, love, and the way these forces tangle together to form the inscrutable motivations we identify as human. In its grand finale, "2099" yanks on that knot of emotional strands, leaving some big questions in the best of ways.
In a moment, we'll want to hear what you thought of the final episode. First, let's get into it.
A showdown in the wasteland
After an old Tyrell advertisement for the Nexus-1 replicants opens the episode, we jump to the spacecraft launch facility in the wasteland where Julius has built his lair. Cora and Olwen arrive and promptly encounter Hodge (Wil Coban), one of Julius' lackeys. Like many of the other replicants who have rallied to the cause, he seems to have been transformed already into a Nexus-1. Cora and Olwen flash a little gunmetal and order Hodge to take them to Julius.
When Hodge tries to turn on them, Olwen shoots him dead, but the pair quickly find more trouble after stumbling into bunk rooms for the newly christened Nexus-1s. In the scuffle, Cora and Olwen both get banged up pretty badly. Clotilde breaks Cora's hand, but since the other replicants are waking up unarmed (and likely disoriented from their recent rebirths), our protagonists manage to kill most of the group.
Cora and Olwen share a brief heart-to-heart after the fight; Cora shares her love for the ocean, and Olwen tries to imagine where she would go after leaving Earth. They then split up to hunt down Julius. Olwen is stalked and ambushed by Clotilde, who seems to have her dead to rights before Olwen begins asking the hard questions: How did it feel to die, and what else is Julius not telling her? Enraged, Clotilde makes a reckless move and trips over a nearby drop-off, nearly falling to her death. At the last second, however, Olwen actually chooses to save her, giving us a glimpse of the empathy that now seems to be rising out of her.
Elias and Bebeto uncover Ray's true identity
Back in the city, Elias is antsy waiting for the police to come and do their apartment checks after Julius' attack on the birthing center. Doubting Cora's allegiances, he convinces Bebeto (Dimitri Abold) to sneak out with him in search of Ray (Maurizio Lombardi), the man who contracted Cora to find the Tyrell memory in the first place. They get the address of a store from one of Ray's other contacts, and after successfully dodging the cops, they arrive to find a suspicious business selling... Nexus-1 upgrades.
As it turns out, Ray actually is an executive of the secretly resurgent Tyrell Corporation, and his bid for the Nexus-1 memory was in the interest of selling prolonged life to paying replicant clientele. It's a hard pill for Bebeto and Elias to swallow, but Ray makes the capitalist claim: that the only real way for humans to claw back some level of power in the world is by "buying" it. He sees a future where regaining some sort of market share paves a road to equal rights, or, more likely given the rest of his outlook, a means of once again taking the reins of society.
Elias is unimpressed with the notion and storms out. Bebeto lingers, and Ray makes him an enticing offer: Oversee Tyrell operations here on Earth, while he returns to space to handle the bigger picture. The catch, of course, is that Bebeto needs to tell him where Cora is. To get this whole enterprise off the ground, after all, he still needs that Nexus-1 data.
Olwen and Cora find empathy
Cora locates Julius in the bowels of the wasteland facility, but he quickly overpowers her. Beaten and bruised, Cora reveals that she was there the day he killed Helena. She throws in his face that Helena abandoned him, and that she stole the memory to keep him from getting it ("All that time alone, is that what made you like this?")
Julius moves to kill her, but Olwen intervenes, distracting him briefly. She doesn't last long either, though, as both women are pretty beat to hell at this point. As he raises a makeshift axe to kill Olwen, Cora cries out and leaps in the way, willing to take the blow herself. The move is so unexpected that Julius pauses for just a moment, allowing Olwen time to get her gun. Julius strikes Cora in the head, knocking her out cold (and possibly dealing a fatal blow), but Olwen gets a shot off, knocking him back.
Julius crushes the Tyrell memory crystal and tells Olwen that only he has the knowledge to give her more life. "You'll lose so many more," he says. "I have. But it won't ever have to be you." Instead, Olwen kills him, sending him off with yet another absolutely killer line: "I've made so many worlds. I won't live in yours."
Turning back to the unconscious Cora, Olwen actually begins to weep, holding her body close against her own. Whether the tears are for Cora's likely fate, or for the possible future Olwen just killed, is unclear. Either way, it's easy to see how much these two have come to care for one another.
Competing visions of humanity's future
The final scenes of "Blade Runner 2099" pass largely in montage. We see Elias pacing the streets, stopping in front of a TV showing the Mexico City broadcasts he now knows are a lie. With the keys Cora left him, he takes the car and flies out to the island where he, Cora, and Helena once lived. We watch him sit down in the broadcast room, putting on headphones.
Back in the wasteland, Clotilde finds Olwen and a now-quite-awake-but-still-very-wounded Cora. She offers to repay Olwen's show of mercy, revealing that she is just as capable of running the Nexus-1 transformation as Julius was. Another cut shows her in the lab, getting the system running.
Elias makes his broadcast, hitting airwaves across Los Angeles. He takes credit for Julius' attack on the birthing center, reframing it as an act of human rebellion. "Replicants think our days are over," he says. "But I won't be their prisoner anymore. I took my time back." Though Ray's rousing words of revolution turned out to be a lie, Elias refuses to give them up, and his fervor could make the situation in L.A. a lot more dangerous.
As the broadcast plays, we see Bebeto listening in, then a shot of Ray flying out to Julius' facility. Did Bebeto take his deal and give up Cora's location? It's the only reasonable explanation, but the show doesn't tell us outright. A drone under Ray's control finds Julius' body and scans it, and Ray smiles, suggesting that perhaps he can still make new Nexus-1 models from the original's remains. We are left to wonder whether Elias or Ray has the more accurate vision of humanity's future.
Cora and Olwen go their separate ways, with a twist
In one last shot of the wasteland lab, we see one of the Nexus-1 birthing bags pop. The hand that emerges looks more like Cora's than Olwen's, but we see no face. A new scene shows Olwen walking out into the desert, toward the actual launchpads. Police cars combing the area later find nothing.
We then cut to the LAPD tower, to the same Voight-Kampff testing room and the same young administrator (Katelyn Rose Downey). Cora enters, her hair in a new, tighter style, her eyes even more intense than normal. She ignores the first few questions of the exam, then begins asking her own questions, probing into the young woman's personal life. Reason tells us this is a reborn, Nexus-1 Cora, her genes rewritten through the same process used for the replicants. But once again, the show holds back the definitive answer, forcing us to make our own Voight-Kampff assessment. Is Cora a human still, or a replicant? Is there any difference? Either way, she fails the test. Her empathy levels, we are told, are far higher than on her first assessment.
When the girl threatens to report her, Cora says she knows she won't. "You think you've forgotten how to be a person," Cora says, echoing what Bebeto said about her in Episode 1. "But you still have that. Someone loved you. Someone put that care in you. You haven't forgotten." She's talking to herself, too reminding them both that it's the people we love, and who've loved us, that make us human.
In space, we see Olwen soaring through the stars, her own life extended by the Nexus-1 operation. Outside the window, there's a glowing planet. Maybe it's one of the ones she built.
What did you think of the "Blade Runner 2099" finale? Grade it, and the season on the whole, via the polls below. Then let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!