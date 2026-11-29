"The Big Bang Theory," which followed the hilariously awkward lives of a group of nerdy scientists, had plenty of famous guest stars over the years. From "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy (who leant his voice as Mr. Spock) to theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, the show regularly reached for the people the core group of nerds revered. On two separate occasions, this included engineer and TV personality Bill Nye, who's best known for his '90s educational show, "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

His first appearance occurred in the 2013 episode "The Proton Displacement," and the second in 2018's "The Conjugal Configuration." He played a fictional version of himself in both episodes, though "The Proton Displacement" was extra special. And it's not just because he got to verbally spar with TV legend Bob Newhart, who played Professor Proton, a former children's show host upset that "Bill Nye the Science Guy" closely resembled his own show.

Nye's first appearance happened because he advocated for the role. He recalled while speaking with HuffPost in 2013, "I met [producer] Bill Prady a couple of years ago and we talked about this and that. I said I'd really like to be on the show. I feel like I'm a logical guy for that show. I guess he thought about it long enough and eventually a role bubbled up for me."