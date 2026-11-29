How Bill Nye The Science Guy Ended Up Playing Himself On The Big Bang Theory
"The Big Bang Theory," which followed the hilariously awkward lives of a group of nerdy scientists, had plenty of famous guest stars over the years. From "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy (who leant his voice as Mr. Spock) to theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, the show regularly reached for the people the core group of nerds revered. On two separate occasions, this included engineer and TV personality Bill Nye, who's best known for his '90s educational show, "Bill Nye the Science Guy."
His first appearance occurred in the 2013 episode "The Proton Displacement," and the second in 2018's "The Conjugal Configuration." He played a fictional version of himself in both episodes, though "The Proton Displacement" was extra special. And it's not just because he got to verbally spar with TV legend Bob Newhart, who played Professor Proton, a former children's show host upset that "Bill Nye the Science Guy" closely resembled his own show.
Nye's first appearance happened because he advocated for the role. He recalled while speaking with HuffPost in 2013, "I met [producer] Bill Prady a couple of years ago and we talked about this and that. I said I'd really like to be on the show. I feel like I'm a logical guy for that show. I guess he thought about it long enough and eventually a role bubbled up for me."
Bill Nye loved playing opposite Bob Newhart on TBBT
"The Proton Displacement" saw Bill Nye and Bob Newhart trade barbs back and forth, but their tension existed only when the cameras were rolling. Nye actually loved working side by side with Newhart and had nothing but glowing things to say about the experience.
"It was just fantastic," Nye told HuffPost about working with the star, whom he deemed a consummate pro. He continued, "I remember this one moment in the script where he's angry with me and he just scared the daylights out of me. He came at me, 'Back off!' It was really cool. It was really exciting. Then I got into it. I had no trouble at all."
Nye was just as complimentary while discussing his longtime admiration of Newhart's work, particularly his comedy albums, which he listened to when he was a child. "I was absolutely fascinated with his timing," he told Today. "He would be on the phone with Abraham Lincoln, and as a little kid, I'd think, 'Wait you couldn't do that, because there was no phone!'" Unsurprisingly, Nye was just as struck by Newhart's timing on "The Big Bang Theory." He also admitted to being taken aback that Newhart treated him like a peer, but he decided to "roll with it."