If Will Trent's boss, Amanda Wagner, seems oddly familiar to you, it's possible you're a fan of what TVLine has declared the best HBO drama of all time. Wagner is played by Sonja Sohn, the same actress who played Detective Kima Greggs in all five seasons of "The Wire."

Although Sohn never won any Emmys for her work on "The Wire" — nor did anyone else on the show, irritated fans are often quick to note — her performance was still praised for how grounded and distinct it felt. She made her mark behind the scenes, too, as the show ended up backing out of its original plan to kill her off near the end of Season 1. In the tenth episode, "The Cost," Greggs was supposed to die in the shootout that occurs, but HBO exec Carolyn Strauss convinced showrunner David Simon to let her survive.

Greggs was also praised for being one of a small number of openly queer female characters on TV at the time. When an interviewer at Curve Magazine asked her in 2020 how she felt about suddenly becoming "a lesbian sex symbol," Sohn replied, "You know, some things you just don't have control over. And it's not that I mind. I was kissing Sam Jackson in 'Shaft,' and all of a sudden, I became like a serious hottie, you know, among straight black men. It's my job as an actress to inhabit many worlds and to do it convincingly."