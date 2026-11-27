The 5 Longest-Tenured Daytime Soap Opera Stars Are All Still Working
Soap operas aren't just a job for some of the actors who work on them — they're more like a calling. Soaps attract really dedicated performers, ones who oftentimes end up portraying a character over the course of many years. For an actor, that can be a lot of fun — getting to grow and change with the character in real time, almost as if you're living two lives. So who is still in the game and still working hard in the land of daytime television after all these years?
The list below comprises the five longest-tenured soap opera stars in the United States, the ones who, specifically, are still working in the genre to this day. There are so many seasoned soap pros who would be on this list if it were longer, but the top five longest-working actors here truly do represent not only the best of the best, but some of the most legendary characters in all of soap history as well.
Curious to see which actors have put the most time into the world of daytime soap operas? Without further ado, these are the five longest-tenured actors in soaps who are still part of today's daytime television landscape.
Suzanne Rogers
The legendary Suzanne Rogers is the United States' longest-running soap opera actor. She boasts an incredible 51-year tenure under her belt on "Days of Our Lives," one of the most successful shows in the history of the genre — and she's still appearing on the series to this day, which, at 83 years old, is one impressive feat.
Rogers is best known for her role as Maggie Horton, which she originated on "Days of Our Lives" in 1973 and for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award six years later in 1979. The character was introduced as a love interest for main character Mickey Horton (John Clarke), who had been part of the series since its premiere in 1965. The two characters ended up having a longtime marriage before Mickey's death in 2010. Maggie is still part of the series in the modern day and was married to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), founder of the massive in-world corporation Titan Industries, until his death in 2023.
As for Rogers' on-screen resume outside of the biggest role of her career, she has only made a few other appearances over the years. It makes sense considering she has starred in over 3,000 episodes of "Days of Our Lives," which undoubtedly has kept Rogers quite busy. However, she made time for one-episode guest roles on "Love, American Style" in 1973, "Quincy, M.E." in 1977, "Little House on the Prairie" in 1980, and "Knight Rider" in 1985.
Susan Seaforth Hayes
Soap star Susan Seaforth Hayes is the second-longest-running actor in the genre in the United States, and has a solid 48 years with "Days of Our Lives" to show for it. Hayes has appeared on the series throughout all seven decades "Days of Our Lives" has been on air and still has a recurring role today.
Hayes is perhaps best known for playing Julie Olson, the teen daughter of leads Addie Horton (Patricia Barry) and Ben Olson (Robert Knapp) and one of the original main characters when the show premiered in 1965. The part was played by a few other actors before Hayes took over in 1968, but she went on to become the defining face of the character. Julie and her boyfriend, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), became the genre's first "super couple," while Susan and Bill also married off screen, allowing their celebrity in daytime television to really soar.
Prior to her soap career, Hayes did many one-episode guest appearances across television, including popular shows like "Lassie" and "Perry Mason." Beyond her legendary role on "Days of Our Lives" — which earned her six Daytime Emmy Award nominations over the years as well as the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award — she did a few solid multi-episode stints on shows like "Sunset Beach" and "Venice the Series." But her most significant role outside of "Days of Our Lives" was on another popular soap: "The Young and the Restless." Hayes did nearly 150 episodes as Joanna Manning, and even did a one-episode spot in the "Y&R" sister series "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing the same character.
Melody Thomas Scott
The third most tenured soap star in the United States is none other than Melody Thomas Scott, who has been appearing on "The Young and the Restless" for an incredible 47 years. "Y&R" is one of the most beloved shows of the genre, and Scott's part in its legacy cannot be overstated, especially now in her 70s.
Scott is known for playing Nikki Newman, a young woman who would go from killing her abusive father in self-defense to becoming a stripper early in her time on the series. The role was originally played by Erica Hope in 1978 when the character was introduced, but Scott took over in 1979 and has stayed in the role to this day. Soon after she joined the series, her character began an affair with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), one that would blossom into a major fan-favorite couple in the decades to come.
Scott has reprised her "Y&R" role here and there, namely in an episode of the soap's sister series "The Bold and the Beautiful" and, surprisingly, a 2001 episode of "The King of Queens." Before she joined the "Y&R" ranks, Scott made appearances in several films and had small parts in television shows, including "The Waltons," "Charlie's Angels," and "The Rockford Files." After making a name for herself in the daytime television world, she got to play herself a few times, specifically in an episode of "Diagnosis Murder" in 1995 and an episode of "The Nanny" in 1997.
Eric Braeden
The fourth longest-running soap opera star in the United States is none other than "The Young and the Restless" icon Eric Braeden, a major part of the beloved series for 46 years now. Like the rest of his working peers on this list, the 85-year-old continues to appear on "Y&R" to this day.
Braeden — a German actor born as Hans Jörg Gudegast — is known for playing one of the show's most enduring characters, Victor Newman. Newman was introduced in 1980 as a businessman visiting town for work, and he quickly evolved into a major character in a relationship with Melody Thomas Scott's Nikki Newman, which would become a major, defining power couple for the series. Victor became such a staple that Braeden has been able to reprise the role in a few different shows, including the "Y&R" sister series "The Bold and the Beautiful" and the 2025 CBS soap "Beyond the Gates."
Prior to his "Y&R" introduction, Braeden had a stacked resume of film and television roles as far back as the early 1960s. He worked under his birth name until 1969, and after joining "The Young and the Restless," he appeared on shows like "Charlie's Angels," "Murder, She Wrote," "The Nanny," and "How I Met Your Mother." He even played himself on an episode of "Diagnosis Murder" alongside Scott. But in 1997, he played potentially his most recognizable role to the non-soap crowd: John Jacob Astor in the iconic film "Titanic."
Deidre Hall
The final soap opera star on this list, the fifth most-tenured actor in the genre, brings us back to "Days of Our Lives." The legendary Deidre Hall has been a vital part of the "Days of Our Lives" cast for 44 years now and is still an important regular on the show today at age 79.
She is best known as longtime character Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives," who was introduced as a psychiatrist working for lead Mickey Horton at the University Hospital in Salem. Hall made her debut as Marlena in 1976, and left in 1987 when she was also regularly appearing on a primetime series, NBC's "Our House." She returned in 1991 and stayed until NBC forced budget cuts that terminated her contract in 2009. She came back again two years later in 2011 and has been appearing on the show consistently since. Her character is known for having wacky storylines, including surviving a major fall out a window and being victim to things like demonic possession, kidnapping, and mind control.
Before "Days of Our Lives," Hall appeared on "The Young and the Restless," where she played nurse Barbara Anderson for two episodes in 1973 and 1975. She also had a few one-episode roles in shows like "S.W.A.T." and "Columbo," as well as a six-episode stint on "Emergency!" Since becoming known for her work as Marlena, Hall has worked on many films and TV shows, and even played herself in shows like "Drop Dead Diva" and "Hacks."