Soap operas aren't just a job for some of the actors who work on them — they're more like a calling. Soaps attract really dedicated performers, ones who oftentimes end up portraying a character over the course of many years. For an actor, that can be a lot of fun — getting to grow and change with the character in real time, almost as if you're living two lives. So who is still in the game and still working hard in the land of daytime television after all these years?

The list below comprises the five longest-tenured soap opera stars in the United States, the ones who, specifically, are still working in the genre to this day. There are so many seasoned soap pros who would be on this list if it were longer, but the top five longest-working actors here truly do represent not only the best of the best, but some of the most legendary characters in all of soap history as well.

Curious to see which actors have put the most time into the world of daytime soap operas? Without further ado, these are the five longest-tenured actors in soaps who are still part of today's daytime television landscape.