One of the Duprees' Thanksgiving dinner guests will look a little different than the man they invited: Greg Vaughan is temporarily exiting the role of Dr. Kial Rollins on CBS' daytime drama "Beyond the Gates," with Colin Egglesfield stepping in to take his place, TV Insider reports.

"I'm grateful to be part of the 'Beyond the Gates' family and appreciate Colin stepping into Dr. Rollins' shoes for a few episodes," Vaughan tells the site in a statement. "Looking forward to returning and continuing Kial's story. There's plenty more to come!"

Egglesfield will appear as Kial in eight episodes, with Vaughan returning to "Beyond the Gates" on Tuesday, December 29. Egglesfield, whose primetime credits range from The CW's "Melrose Place" to Lifetime's "The Client List," should be a familiar face to longtime soap viewers; he previously portrayed Josh Madden on ABC's late, great "All My Children" from 2005 to 2009.

This marks the second time a major character has been recast on "Beyond the Gates." Maurice Johnson, who originally played Dr. Ted Richardson, was replaced by Keith D. Robinson, the latter of whom made his on-screen debut in May 2025.

New episodes of "Beyond the Gates" air weekdays at 2/1c on CBS, available to stream the next day on Paramount+.