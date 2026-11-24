Casting News: Beyond The Gates Recasts Greg Vaughan, Kevin Kline Reunites With Meryl Streep, And More
One of the Duprees' Thanksgiving dinner guests will look a little different than the man they invited: Greg Vaughan is temporarily exiting the role of Dr. Kial Rollins on CBS' daytime drama "Beyond the Gates," with Colin Egglesfield stepping in to take his place, TV Insider reports.
"I'm grateful to be part of the 'Beyond the Gates' family and appreciate Colin stepping into Dr. Rollins' shoes for a few episodes," Vaughan tells the site in a statement. "Looking forward to returning and continuing Kial's story. There's plenty more to come!"
Egglesfield will appear as Kial in eight episodes, with Vaughan returning to "Beyond the Gates" on Tuesday, December 29. Egglesfield, whose primetime credits range from The CW's "Melrose Place" to Lifetime's "The Client List," should be a familiar face to longtime soap viewers; he previously portrayed Josh Madden on ABC's late, great "All My Children" from 2005 to 2009.
This marks the second time a major character has been recast on "Beyond the Gates." Maurice Johnson, who originally played Dr. Ted Richardson, was replaced by Keith D. Robinson, the latter of whom made his on-screen debut in May 2025.
New episodes of "Beyond the Gates" air weekdays at 2/1c on CBS, available to stream the next day on Paramount+.
In other casting news...
- Kevin Kline will star alongside Meryl Steep in Netflix's adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's 2001 novel "The Corrections," marking their first time working together since 1982's "Sophie's Choice." The limited series is officially described as "sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother's wish for one last Christmas together — each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents." Kline will play Steep's husband Alfred Lambert, the family's "one-powerful patriarch who is battling the afflictions of aging."
- Disney+ has officially greenlit a series continuing the 2006 mermaid movie "Aquamarine," confirming its lead cast: Kenzi Richardson as Coral, Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August, and Annika Reese as Paige. In addition to executive-producing, original film stars Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman will also reprise their roles as Claire and Raymond. "When teenager Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother's disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface," reads the official logline.