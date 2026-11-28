Morgan Freeman is no stranger to portraying powerful figures (remember when he played God in "Bruce Almighty"?), but his performance as abolitionist Frederick Douglass relied entirely on his voice. In the 1990 PBS miniseries "The Civil War," Freeman portrayed the celebrated African American leader and author, who advocated for the abolition of slavery in the 19th century.

Directed by historical documentarian Ken Burns, "The Civil War" explores the four-year American Civil War and its impact on the country. Burns told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 that Freeman's performance was "the best single voice in the film."

"[Freeman] speaks from this low volcanic voice and anger and he comes back up with truth that is undeniable," the director explained, adding that he'd tell him, "Be angry, be angrier, now be dignified."

"The Civil War" was a critical and ratings success, becoming PBS' most-watched series in a decade. It also helped popularize what became known as the Ken Burns effect, a filmmaking technique that emphasizes panning across or zooming in or out on still images.