Morgan Freeman Voiced Frederick Douglass In A '90s Civil War Miniseries
Morgan Freeman is no stranger to portraying powerful figures (remember when he played God in "Bruce Almighty"?), but his performance as abolitionist Frederick Douglass relied entirely on his voice. In the 1990 PBS miniseries "The Civil War," Freeman portrayed the celebrated African American leader and author, who advocated for the abolition of slavery in the 19th century.
Directed by historical documentarian Ken Burns, "The Civil War" explores the four-year American Civil War and its impact on the country. Burns told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 that Freeman's performance was "the best single voice in the film."
"[Freeman] speaks from this low volcanic voice and anger and he comes back up with truth that is undeniable," the director explained, adding that he'd tell him, "Be angry, be angrier, now be dignified."
"The Civil War" was a critical and ratings success, becoming PBS' most-watched series in a decade. It also helped popularize what became known as the Ken Burns effect, a filmmaking technique that emphasizes panning across or zooming in or out on still images.
Morgan Freeman has explored history as an actor and producer
Morgan Freeman went on to portray other historical figures, including South African President Nelson Mandela in Clint Eastwood's 2009 docudrama "Invictus," a performance he later told CNN was more challenging than playing God himself. The anti-apartheid leader hand-picked Freeman to play him in a movie while discussing his memoir, "Long Walk to Freedom," in 1994.
Years later, Freeman co-executive produced the limited series "The Gray House" alongside Kevin Costner. The historical Prime Video series tells the story of four women who spied for the Union during the American Civil War.
The Oscar winner explained in February 2026 that he is drawn to historical projects because much of history remains untold, and he feels a responsibility to shine a light on those stories.
"There's a nail and I want to hit it right on the head," he said on "The View" while discussing "The Gray House." "This country, we don't know our history because so much of it is buried. ... The time has come for us to break that barrier."