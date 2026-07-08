10 Best TV Shows About American History, Ranked

When you think about the American Revolution, chances are the first images that come to mind are those of overt star-spangled heroism. Founding fathers debating in the halls of a nascent Congress; ordinary citizens rallying their neighbors to the cause of independence at great personal risk; the brave Patriots of the Continental army storming some British stronghold with more spirit than gunpowder at their disposal. True to the tradition of the best dramas on AMC in the 2010s, "Turn: Washington's Spies" strips away that symbolism to reveal how America's freedom was won: in the long-casting shadows of espionage.

Adapted from Alexander Rose's similarly named non-fiction book, "Turn" dramatizes the formation and activities of the Culper Ring, a Patriot spy network that collaborated with then-General George Washington (Ian Kahn). The story unfolds through the eyes of Jamie Bell's Abraham Woodhull as he finds himself thrust into the underbelly of the Revolutionary War. His recruitment and subsequent missions mirror those of modern spy thrillers — Woodhull is not portrayed as colonial James Bond, but as a vulnerable man being used, often recklessly, as an instrument of a greater cause. That framing elevates the series beyond historical escapism and the sanitized Revolutionary stories that many viewers remember from school. "Turn" is a rare period thriller with genuine psychological complexity.

Despite a promising but less-than-cohesive first season, "Turn" came into its own by its sophomore outing. The introduction of Owain Yeoman's Benedict Arnold feels like the engine the show wanted from the start, his nuanced portrayal further cementing "Turn" as more than a mere history lesson.