9-1-1: Nashville's Showrunner Produced An Overlooked Marvel Series About The X-Men
Before viewers met the Station 113 crew in "9-1-1: Nashville," showrunner and co-creator Rashad Raisani produced a forgotten Marvel series about a very different set of heroes: "The Gifted."
The overlooked series explores an alternate timeline in the Marvel universe where the X-Men have mysteriously disappeared. Created by Matt Nix, "The Gifted" follows an ordinary American family forced to go on the run when their children develop mutant abilities. Amid growing persecution, mutants are pushed underground and form coalitions of their own to ensure their survival.
Raisani was heavily involved in the series. He produced 27 of the show's 29 episodes and wrote two of them. "The Gifted" marked a new genre for Raisani, who spent much of his career working on crime dramas such as "Shades of Blue" and "Burn Notice." But the "9-1-1: Nashville" boss found another group of characters committed to justice in the world of the X-Men.
The Gifted starred several familiar faces
"The Gifted" featured several actors fans may recognize from some of their favorite shows. "True Blood" star Stephen Moyer leads the series as Reed Strucker, a father who takes his family on the lam to protect his mutant children (played by future "Wednesday" star Percy Hynes White and Natalie Alyn Lind from "Dutton Ranch") from the hostile, anti-mutant government. While on the run, the family encounters the Mutant Underground, a covert organization that protects mutants from the Sentinel Services. The series also features the Hellfire Club, a more extremist group that doesn't believe humans and mutants can coexist. Blair Redford, Sean Teale, and Jamie Chung also star, while "Lioness" actress Laysla De Oliveira appears in three episodes across two seasons.
"The Gifted" started with solid ratings before losing steam and getting canceled after two seasons. Rashad Raisani went on to serve as an executive producer on the "9-1-1" franchise, including "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "9-1-1: Nashville."