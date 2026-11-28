Before viewers met the Station 113 crew in "9-1-1: Nashville," showrunner and co-creator Rashad Raisani produced a forgotten Marvel series about a very different set of heroes: "The Gifted."

The overlooked series explores an alternate timeline in the Marvel universe where the X-Men have mysteriously disappeared. Created by Matt Nix, "The Gifted" follows an ordinary American family forced to go on the run when their children develop mutant abilities. Amid growing persecution, mutants are pushed underground and form coalitions of their own to ensure their survival.

Raisani was heavily involved in the series. He produced 27 of the show's 29 episodes and wrote two of them. "The Gifted" marked a new genre for Raisani, who spent much of his career working on crime dramas such as "Shades of Blue" and "Burn Notice." But the "9-1-1: Nashville" boss found another group of characters committed to justice in the world of the X-Men.