Why Oreana Jackson From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

The "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" was always going to feature a fair amount of trouble and romance, and Oreana Jackson brings both in equal measure. Her blossoming love story with Carter (Finn Little) is one of the more endearing storylines in Season 1, but the pair can't stop getting into trouble with the law and angry exes. Oreana looks set to become a major part of "Dutton Ranch," but where have viewers seen the actor before?

Oreana is played by Natalie Alyn Lind, who TV fans will recognize from several hit shows. She played Dana, the ex-girlfriend of Adam, on "The Goldbergs" during the first three seasons, before making surprise guest appearances later in the show's run. In 2015, Lind joined the cast of "Gotham" for seven episodes in Season 2, portraying the DC Comics character Silver St. Cloud.

"Gotham" isn't the only comic book-inspired project in Lind's oeuvre, though. She also had a starring role on "The Gifted," an "X-Men" universe series that sees her play Lauren Strucker, a gifted mutant on the run with the rest of her family. What's more, "Dutton Ranch" isn't her first time starring in a Western crime drama series.