Amanda Seyfried is hosting "Saturday Night Live" next week in what will mark her "SNL" debut. The talented actress is known for her dramatic turns in the likes of the Elizabeth Holmes biographical drama series "The Dropout" and "The Testament of Ann Lee," but she's also done plenty of comedy roles in the past, notably playing Karen in the teen comedy classic "Mean Girls" and Louise in Seth MacFarlane's "A Million Ways to Die in the West." Her next project is MacFarlane's "Ted: The Animated Series."

Don Toliver will be the musical guest on Seyfried's episode. The rising rap star released his fifth album earlier this year, which topped the charts and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the rapper since his sixth album comes out on December 4, the day before his appearance on "SNL."