Is SNL New Tonight (November 28, 2026)? Host, Musical Guest, Episode Details
Season 52 of "Saturday Night Live" began on September 26, 2026, with the opening episode pulling in 4.61 million viewers. It was hosted by New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson, and subsequent episodes have been hosted by Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis, Inde Navarrette, and social media comedian Druski, whose episode hit a two-year ratings high. The most recent installment on November 14 saw John Mulaney return as host. Who's slated to follow him, and when is the next new episode of "SNL" airing? Read on for all the details.
Is there a new episode of SNL tonight?
Unfortunately not. "Saturday Night Live" cast and crew take a break every so often because of the show's intense schedule. Each week, they have to come up with a new show while reacting to the host's desires and the news cycle. The current break will last until after Thanksgiving, giving the team an opportunity to rejuvenate so they're back better than ever for the last episodes of 2026.
When does SNL return?
"Saturday Night Live" returns next week on December 5, beginning the episodes leading up to Christmas.
Who is the SNL host and musical guest for the next live show?
Amanda Seyfried is hosting "Saturday Night Live" next week in what will mark her "SNL" debut. The talented actress is known for her dramatic turns in the likes of the Elizabeth Holmes biographical drama series "The Dropout" and "The Testament of Ann Lee," but she's also done plenty of comedy roles in the past, notably playing Karen in the teen comedy classic "Mean Girls" and Louise in Seth MacFarlane's "A Million Ways to Die in the West." Her next project is MacFarlane's "Ted: The Animated Series."
Don Toliver will be the musical guest on Seyfried's episode. The rising rap star released his fifth album earlier this year, which topped the charts and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the rapper since his sixth album comes out on December 4, the day before his appearance on "SNL."
What time does SNL start?
"Saturday Night Live" normally airs at 11:30 p.m. ET. That's 10:30 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. PT.
Where can I watch SNL?
You can watch "Saturday Night Live" live on NBC and also on Peacock, where you can stream the previous Season 52 episodes.