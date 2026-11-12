SNL Ratings Hit Two-Year High With Druski As Host
Drew "Druski" Desbordes made his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on November 7 and it was a roaring success, with the episode recording a two-year viewership high for the sketch comedy show. According to Variety, the episode, which also featured The Strokes as the musical entertainment, attracted 5.6 million viewers. It was also especially popular across social media, racking up 424 million views. It's also now the most watched "SNL" episode in Peacock's history.
Riding a strong wave of internet virality, Druski kicked off his contributions with a monologue. In it, he joked about his sexuality, possible Ozempic use, and his controversial skits about White conservative figures, in addition to bringing out actor Emma Stone, whom he features in an upcoming movie with. Of course, the skits were the central draw.
Druski's most notable characters included a dramatic birthday girl, a man advertising an offbeat health tracking service, a Dominican cell phone salesman, and a wedding photographer. His episode scored especially high among the 18-34 crowd, as it's the highest viewed episode for that demographic in four years. Of course, the internet has weighed in on Druski's episode.
How social media reacted to Druski's SNL episode
Druski's episode of "Saturday Night Live" obviously did big numbers, but what did audiences think about the content? Well, the episode seems to be getting mixed reviews. Users on Reddit, for example, seemed particularly fond of the episode. "Not surprised," one user wrote about the viewership, adding, "Druski is funny and he's had a few skits go viral recently." Meanwhile, a second wrote, "I've seen clips of him here and there, I thought that he was amazing on SNL. He felt like a natural with the cast. What a great episode!"
Elsewhere, the reaction has been less glowing. There are a number of people across various social media platforms who said it was far from the best "SNL" episode. On X, one user implied the episode was subpar. "Yall gone tell the truth about this Druski guest appearance on SNL?," they wrote in a tweet that has been viewed more than 287,000 times. One commenter replied, "Tough to translate what he does best to TV. It was cringey but I'm glad he got it under his belt."
Regardless of varying opinions, Druski is proud of his episode. "HOLY S**T ... THANK YOU SNL & THE INCREDIBLE FANS WHO WATCHED," he posted to Instagram.