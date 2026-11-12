SNL Ratings Hit Two-Year High With Druski As Host

Drew "Druski" Desbordes made his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on November 7 and it was a roaring success, with the episode recording a two-year viewership high for the sketch comedy show. According to Variety, the episode, which also featured The Strokes as the musical entertainment, attracted 5.6 million viewers. It was also especially popular across social media, racking up 424 million views. It's also now the most watched "SNL" episode in Peacock's history.

Riding a strong wave of internet virality, Druski kicked off his contributions with a monologue. In it, he joked about his sexuality, possible Ozempic use, and his controversial skits about White conservative figures, in addition to bringing out actor Emma Stone, whom he features in an upcoming movie with. Of course, the skits were the central draw.

Druski's most notable characters included a dramatic birthday girl, a man advertising an offbeat health tracking service, a Dominican cell phone salesman, and a wedding photographer. His episode scored especially high among the 18-34 crowd, as it's the highest viewed episode for that demographic in four years. Of course, the internet has weighed in on Druski's episode.