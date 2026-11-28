Gary Coleman Wielded A Lightsaber In This Forgotten '80s TV Movie
While he was still uttering one of the most famous sitcom catchphrases on "Diff'rent Strokes," Gary Coleman fought Stormtrooper-esque enemies in a 1980s television film. "The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins" aired on NBC in 1984. It starred Coleman as D.C. Collins, a young Walter Mitty-like boy who frequently has grandiose daydreams of being a hero. When a rogue spy discreetly slips a sensitive disk into D.C.'s backpack, it launches him into an espionage adventure.
The film utilizes obvious parodies of popular works of the decade, including "Star Wars." One of the most notorious moments from the film is a dream sequence in which D.C. imagines himself as a Jedi-like fighter named Dwight Cloudclimber, a play on Luke Skywalker. When a princess character is being detained by some Stormtrooper-inspired bad guys, D.C. proclaims "Let her go, you two pieces of space junk." He then fights them with his lightsaber, which looks more like a silver sword that sparkles every few seconds.
The forgotten film parodied many staples of 1980s pop culture
While the "Star Wars" dream segment may be the most memorable part of the film, "The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins" made fun of a few different 1980s staples. There is a segment inspired by "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in which D.C. imagines himself as an Indiana Jones knockoff named Alabama Smith. Complete with a fedora, leather jacket, and bullwhip, his fantasy persona discreetly replaces a golden idol with another, similar idol. Right after replacing it, a massive volcanic eruption rocks the island he is on.
One of the most hilarious parodies was of "M.A.S.H." During the film, D.C. plays a videogame called M.U.S.H. (Mobile Unit Support Hospital). The game, reminiscent of an early 1980s Nintendo title, starts up and D.C imagines himself working as a surgeon with the military hospital unit to save lives. While "The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins" is hardly remembered these days, the works parodied are still well celebrated, as are many of the other actors who appeared in the film, like Jason Bateman of "Ozark" and Pamela Adlon of "Better Things."