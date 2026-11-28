While he was still uttering one of the most famous sitcom catchphrases on "Diff'rent Strokes," Gary Coleman fought Stormtrooper-esque enemies in a 1980s television film. "The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins" aired on NBC in 1984. It starred Coleman as D.C. Collins, a young Walter Mitty-like boy who frequently has grandiose daydreams of being a hero. When a rogue spy discreetly slips a sensitive disk into D.C.'s backpack, it launches him into an espionage adventure.

The film utilizes obvious parodies of popular works of the decade, including "Star Wars." One of the most notorious moments from the film is a dream sequence in which D.C. imagines himself as a Jedi-like fighter named Dwight Cloudclimber, a play on Luke Skywalker. When a princess character is being detained by some Stormtrooper-inspired bad guys, D.C. proclaims "Let her go, you two pieces of space junk." He then fights them with his lightsaber, which looks more like a silver sword that sparkles every few seconds.