5 Best Sitcom Grandpas Of All Time, Ranked
Grandparents tend to be delightful on family sitcoms, in part because old people are generally just funnier than the middle-aged. Grandparent characters can be wiser than the parents, but they can also be refreshingly blunt or careless. They are free from a lot of the responsibilities and anxieties that shackle their kids and grandkids, which means they can often exude a Zen vibe that no one else on the show can match.
Perhaps most importantly, the grandparent character provides a window into how the parent characters ended up as they did. Viewers learned a lot about Lois and Hal's dynamic in "Malcolm in the Middle," for instance, when they met Hal's parents and saw how they treated Lois. Those grandparents aren't featured regularly enough on "Malcolm in the Middle" to make this list, but they do provide a fun example of just how much a well-written grandparent can heighten a show.
TVLine has already ranked the best sitcom grandmas of all time, but what about the grandpas? Stretching from the 1960s to the 2020s, here's our list of the most lovable grandpa characters in the history of the genre.
Grandpa Bub, My Three Sons
Grandpa Bub was a kind and reliable presence for the first five seasons of this hit '60s sitcom; he's a widowed grandfather acting as the family's live-in cook and caregiver. "It's pretty funny," Bub's actor William Frawley told The Roanoke Times in 1961. "I don't even know how to cook a prune. But all these letters come in asking me for my recipes."
America loved Grandpa Bub, because how could you not? He was the standout character of the show throughout, which made it particularly devastating for fans when Frawley had to leave the series in Season 5 due to severe health problems. He was replaced by William Demarest's decidedly less charming Uncle Charley.
Decades later, many fans view Grandpa Bubs' departure from the series as a clear dividing line between the good years of the show and the bad years. "Bub was lovably crusty," one fan on Reddit wrote. "Charley was just an old grouch."
Frank Barone, Everybody Loves Raymond
Frank Barone (Peter Boyle) can be rude, stubborn, and prejudiced, sure, but he's also the funniest character on the show. And although he certainly seems cold and cranky most of the time, he's got a clear tender side that shows up just enough to keep him in the audience's good graces.
A standout moment with Frank is when he defends his daughter-in-law Debra (Patricia Heaton) from sexist comments in "Debra at the Lodge," or when he begrudgingly admits to loving Ray's pet bunny in Season 7's "Pet the Bunny." Frank is a softy deep down; he just doesn't want anyone to know.
Brad Garrett, who played Frank's son Robert in the show, revealed in a 2007 interview (via YouTube) that Peter Boyle was a huge help to star Ray Romano behind the scenes. "Ray was brand new to acting, and Peter really took him under his wing, and helped him, and supported him," Garrett recalled, "[Peter] was a real father figure on and off the set to Ray."
George Bluth Sr., Arrested Development
While every other grandfather character on this list has a few moments where he shares his hard-won wisdom with the younger characters, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is the rare sitcom grandpa who truly has nothing to offer his family except more foolishness. George Sr. is either in prison or on the run for the majority of "Arrested Development," and make no mistake: he 100% did the crimes he's accused of, and he probably did a lot worse stuff we don't even know about.
His entire existence is a headache for his son Michael (Jason Bateman), but that only makes him funnier. It's the refreshing lack of sentimentality with the writing and performance of George Bluth that makes him stand out. While Jessica Walter's Lucille Bluth is undeniably the best grandparent character on the show (she's one of the funniest TV characters ever, after all), the non-stop shenanigans of George Bluth (and his identical twin brother Oscar) give her a run for her money.
Jay Pritchett, Modern Family
Perhaps the most interesting thing about Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) is that he's the only grandfather on this list with a clear years-long character arc. Jay's introduced in the pilot as a loving father who's not particularly comfortable with his son Mitch's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson's) sexuality, and it's not really until the Season 5 wedding arc that you see Jay get over the last of this discomfort.
It's a realistic, slow-burn storyline that helped make "Modern Family" arguably the most effective show ever in changing America's minds about gay rights and gay marriage, particularly. Speaking to Capital and Main in 2014, O'Neill described how his character's struggle to embrace his gay son made the show more interesting: "Every time you think you have your head wrapped around this thing, another thing comes up, where you just can't deal with it. The formula for comedy is that you take a step forward, a step back. ... Otherwise there's no tension."
Jay's relationship with the other characters, from his precocious stepson Manny to his dopey son-in-law Phil, is just a lot of fun to watch evolve over the show's 11 seasons. "Modern Family" was a true ensemble show, but Jay was probably the closest thing it had to a lead.
Abe Simpson, The Simpsons
The biggest advantage of Abe Simpson (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) is how much time he's had to grow familiar with the audience. Grandpa Abe was introduced in the '80s and is still around today, serving as both a source of wisdom for the family and (more often) a delightful parody of every stereotypical quality an old person can have.
Abe is cranky, forgetful, stubborn, lazy, physically weak, and (depending on the episode) not a great father to Homer, yet fans love him anyway. Abe boasts perhaps the highest laughs-per-line ratio out of any "Simpsons" side character outside of maybe Chief Wiggum, and for that we'll forgive his years of shaky fathering. Abe's other advantage over the other grandpas on this list is how the show's animation format allows it to thoroughly explore his backstory.
We've seen Abe in the prime of his youth, including scenes of him fighting in World War II in the '40s and of him working as a young detective in the '80s. The timeline of Abe's life makes zero sense if you think about it, but that's alright; Abe is so much fun to watch (at any stage of his life) that we'll forgive all the continuity confusion.