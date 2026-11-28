Grandparents tend to be delightful on family sitcoms, in part because old people are generally just funnier than the middle-aged. Grandparent characters can be wiser than the parents, but they can also be refreshingly blunt or careless. They are free from a lot of the responsibilities and anxieties that shackle their kids and grandkids, which means they can often exude a Zen vibe that no one else on the show can match.

Perhaps most importantly, the grandparent character provides a window into how the parent characters ended up as they did. Viewers learned a lot about Lois and Hal's dynamic in "Malcolm in the Middle," for instance, when they met Hal's parents and saw how they treated Lois. Those grandparents aren't featured regularly enough on "Malcolm in the Middle" to make this list, but they do provide a fun example of just how much a well-written grandparent can heighten a show.

TVLine has already ranked the best sitcom grandmas of all time, but what about the grandpas? Stretching from the 1960s to the 2020s, here's our list of the most lovable grandpa characters in the history of the genre.