Bleach Filler List: Every Episode You Can Skip
The "Bleach" anime is an incredibly endearing show at its absolute best, but the series dropped the ball hard when it came to adapting Tite Kubo's manga 1:1. "Bleach" is not alone in this regard, as other Studio Pierrot anime such as "Black Clover" and "Naruto" have an abundance of filler episodes. In total, there are 366 episodes of "Bleach" (416 if you include the sequel, "Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War"), and a staggering 163 of them are non-canon filler. Needless to say, this is not an anime where every season is great.
While some filler is actually solid, for the best possible viewing experience, make sure to skip the controversial Bount Arc at the very least. It comes immediately after the excellent Soul Society arc, and its slow pacing and disconnect from the story's lore make it a tedious watch. Since "Bleach" is such an action-heavy series that is constantly moving, it is advisable to skip all the standalone filler episodes. They are not offensively bad, and are sometimes pretty fun, but they tend to disrupt the plot's flow. While not exactly filler, new viewers should also keep in mind that there are lines and scenes not present in the manga, as well as omissions of important content. Some of these instances have led to mischaracterization, most famously the implied romantic relationship between Ichigo and Rukia, which the manga frames as strictly platonic.
Bleach filler episodes and arcs
The filler content in "Bleach" is very high, with 45% of the anime's 366 episodes being original material. The following episodes are filler and do not adapt Tite Kubo's manga:
- Episode 33: "Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero"
- Episode 50: "The Reviving Lion"
- Episodes 64 — 108: The Bount Arc
- Episodes 128 — 137: Stolen Hogyoku Arc
- Episodes 147 — 149: Forest of the Menos Arc
- Episodes 168 — 189: The New Captain Shusuke Amagai Arc
- Episode 204 and 205: "Ichigo's Stomach-cutting Persuasion Strategy" & "Thump! A Kemari Tournament Filled with Hollows"
- Episodes 213 and 214: "The Konso Cop Karakuraiser is Born" and "Karakuraiser's Last Day"
- Episodes 228 and 229: "Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!!" and "Cry of the Soul? The Rug Shinigami is Born!"
- Episodes 230 — 265: Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc
- Episode 266: "Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra, Resume"
- Episode 287: "Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp"
- Episode 298 and 299: "Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!" and "Theatre Opening Commemoration! The Hell Verse: Prologue"
- Episodes 303 — 305: Stand-alone filler
- Episodes 311 — 316: Stand-alone filler
- Episodes 317 — 341: The Gotei 13 Invasion Arc
- Episode 355: "Shinigami at War! New Year in Seireitei Special!"
While there are two early non-canon episodes, the first filler arc begins right after the Soul Society Arc, in Episode 64. There are six filler arcs in total, with the biggest outside Bount concentrated in the second half of the show. The Stolen Hogyoku and the Forest of the Menos Arc aren't worth watching unless you're a Rukia fan. "Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp" is a recap episode, so definitely skip that one. Episodes 303 through 305 happen during a crucial moment in the story, while Episode 355's quality doesn't justify interrupting the Lost Agent Arc.
Which Bleach filler episodes are worth watching?
While a lot of the filler in "Bleach" is skippable, there are some genuinely good anime-only scenes and episodes. The best filler episodes offer the Soul Reapers more characterization, feature wholesome and more relaxed storylines, enhance the anime's worldbuilding while occasionally creating a level of excitement on par with what Tite Kubo wrote in the manga. The Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc is possibly the show's best filler arc, as it develops the relationship between many of the Soul Reapers and their swords considerably, something that the manga focused on for only a few characters.
The Gotei 13 Invasion Arc is another great non-canon storyline one can watch, as it gives meaningful action to several characters who are otherwise minor in the main storyline. Captain Shusuke Amagai was also a cool addition, but a caveat is that his storyline comes right before the main action of the Hueco Mundo arc, so this arc is better off viewed during a rewatch.
One-off episodes such as "Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!," "Hitsugaya, Karin, and Soccer Ball," and "Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!" are a treat for people who like the slice-of-life moments or want a break from the constant action. Although most of the filler in "Bleach" is skip-worthy, there are some real gems out there that complement the main storyline and help make Ichigo's adventures a comforting watch compared to the much faster-paced and action-packed manga.