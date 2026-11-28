The "Bleach" anime is an incredibly endearing show at its absolute best, but the series dropped the ball hard when it came to adapting Tite Kubo's manga 1:1. "Bleach" is not alone in this regard, as other Studio Pierrot anime such as "Black Clover" and "Naruto" have an abundance of filler episodes. In total, there are 366 episodes of "Bleach" (416 if you include the sequel, "Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War"), and a staggering 163 of them are non-canon filler. Needless to say, this is not an anime where every season is great.

While some filler is actually solid, for the best possible viewing experience, make sure to skip the controversial Bount Arc at the very least. It comes immediately after the excellent Soul Society arc, and its slow pacing and disconnect from the story's lore make it a tedious watch. Since "Bleach" is such an action-heavy series that is constantly moving, it is advisable to skip all the standalone filler episodes. They are not offensively bad, and are sometimes pretty fun, but they tend to disrupt the plot's flow. While not exactly filler, new viewers should also keep in mind that there are lines and scenes not present in the manga, as well as omissions of important content. Some of these instances have led to mischaracterization, most famously the implied romantic relationship between Ichigo and Rukia, which the manga frames as strictly platonic.