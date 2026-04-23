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Many classic anime shows like "Dragon Ball" and "One Piece" ran continuously without being divided into seasons. However, more and more anime series are shifting to a conventional seasonal structure for their production and release schedule. This change hasn't marred modern anime's quality, several of the most essential anime series have incorporated a multi-season structure. These stellar shows embrace the storytelling pacing that comes with planned season breaks, providing a sense of escalation and consistent level of quality.

A handful of anime shows have especially excelled at the possibilities of pacing out their respective stories across multiple releases, without a mediocre season. This article highlights anime series that have maintained an overall excellent run, at least at a season-level. To clarify, this list does not include series that only ran for one season or were retroactively divided into seasons for localized home video releases. These are 10 anime shows without a single bad season and each well worth checking out for your next binge.