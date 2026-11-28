When it was time to cast the sharp-witted ambassador Kate Wyler, "The Diplomat" creator Debora Cahn had Keri Russell at the top of her list. It's pretty safe to say Cahn's instinct was right, as Russell so far counts three Emmy nominations for her lead performance on Netflix's gripping political thriller.

Inspired by her previous work on "The West Wing" and "Homeland," Cahn crafted the story of "The Diplomat" around Kate's experience going from a lower-level foreign official to the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom in the blink of an eye. Flustered in her new position at first, Kate evolves into an exceptional negotiator amid trials in her marriage to former ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Cahn always had her sights set on Russell — a choice driven by Russell's performance as Elizabeth Jennings on "The Americans."

"Look, she was sort of the dream version, and I didn't think that we would be able to get her, and I was really excited when she agreed to be a part of this," Cahn told Netflix's Tudum. "I didn't have any idea how much Kate she is, because I haven't seen that. Particularly in 'The Americans,' she's just this laser of power and grace. She seems so poised. It comes naturally to her, and she is so generous with her own humanity and vulnerability that she's sort of willing to be in that place with the character all the time and just go all the way there."