It's one and done for "The Hawk."

Netflix has canceled the Will Ferrell-led golf comedy, Deadline reports. The news comes four months after the show's first (and only) season, consisting of 10 half-hour episodes, dropped on July 16.

Ferrell starred as Lonnie Hawkins, "2004's number-one golfer" (per the official logline), who was looking to reinvigorate his career before it was over. "His body says retire," the synopsis adds, "but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son, Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history."

Ferrell's former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Molly Shannon played Stacy, Lonnie's foul-mouthed former spouse, while Jimmy Tatro ("Home Economics") played Lonnie's son, Lance. The cast also included Fortune Feimster ("The Mindy Project"), Luke Wilson ("Stargirl"), Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live"), Katelyn Tarver ("Big Time Rush"), and David Hornsby ("Mythic Quest").