Although not in our top ten list of Netflix's most disappointing cancellations, the Will Arnett-led whodunit show "Murderville" never got the second season fans thought it deserved. A parody of no-nonsense police procedurals and inspired by the BBC's "Murder in Successville," the comedy series premiered its six-episode first season in 2022. Each episode saw Arnett's chaotic detective, Terry Seattle, team up with a celebrity guest who was in for a surprise murder investigation. Delivering sharp improvised humor, "Murderville" received generally positive reviews, but Netflix neither canceled nor renewed it for Season 2.

In a 2025 interview with Variety, Arnett expressed his willingness to work on "Murderville" again, but acknowledged how Netflix hasn't shared the same sentiment. "I don't know, it just didn't work, if I'm being totally honest," Arnett said. "It didn't work within whatever [Netflix] financial formula. It's never been officially canceled or anything like that, but they just haven't moved forward. They have their new division of what they consider alt comedy or whatever, and they just couldn't agree with us on a budget. I remember having a really snarky phone call with them about it. I was like, 'What do you guys — this costs nothing to make.'"