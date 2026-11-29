Why Will Arnett's Murderville Never Got A Second Season At Netflix
Although not in our top ten list of Netflix's most disappointing cancellations, the Will Arnett-led whodunit show "Murderville" never got the second season fans thought it deserved. A parody of no-nonsense police procedurals and inspired by the BBC's "Murder in Successville," the comedy series premiered its six-episode first season in 2022. Each episode saw Arnett's chaotic detective, Terry Seattle, team up with a celebrity guest who was in for a surprise murder investigation. Delivering sharp improvised humor, "Murderville" received generally positive reviews, but Netflix neither canceled nor renewed it for Season 2.
In a 2025 interview with Variety, Arnett expressed his willingness to work on "Murderville" again, but acknowledged how Netflix hasn't shared the same sentiment. "I don't know, it just didn't work, if I'm being totally honest," Arnett said. "It didn't work within whatever [Netflix] financial formula. It's never been officially canceled or anything like that, but they just haven't moved forward. They have their new division of what they consider alt comedy or whatever, and they just couldn't agree with us on a budget. I remember having a really snarky phone call with them about it. I was like, 'What do you guys — this costs nothing to make.'"
There's a little more Murderville beyond Season 1
As it turns out, "Murderville" Season 1 didn't completely mark the end of the show. In December 2022, Netflix released the Christmas special "Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery," which remains the last bit of "Murderville" fun audiences got to enjoy before the streamer effectively abandoned Will Arnett's adaptation.
The 50-minute special followed the original show's formula of an unscripted murder mystery, this time pairing Arnett's Terry Seattle with guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to determine who took out Santa Claus. True to the raw, unpredictable nature of a "Murderville" episode, "Who Killed Santa?" capped off the series' run with some holiday cheer. "The element of surprise is super important," Arnett said in Netflix's behind-the-scenes featurette. "We wanted to do a show that felt like anything could happen at any moment."
Four years have passed since "Murderville" aired, so it doesn't look like the series will ever resume. However, Netflix's selection of original comedy shows is quite extensive, and there are plenty of hilarious titles to fill the void left by "Murderville".