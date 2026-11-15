Nobody cancels a show quite like Netflix. Especially during the streamer's ascendancy in the mid- to late 2010s, fans and commentators alike would talk about its programming decisions as if it were the first ever to axe a beloved show. Of course, this wasn't true — but we understand why it felt that way.

Hidden viewership data, confusing public messaging (oh, the many reversed renewals), and a sea of largely interchangeable "content" essentially made it so that, gradually, it was near-impossible to predict (or understand with hindsight) these decisions outside one's personalized content algorithm. Sometimes, a show would only seem popular to you because everyone on your feed was talking about it. It's hardly surprising that, in this context, cancellations felt more personal too.

Regardless of whether the shows below were secretly ratings disasters, budget drags, or some combination of the two, their premature endings sparked extraordinary backlash from fans. Viewers signed petitions and paid for billboards in Times Square just for one extra hour of these mostly forgotten series. Worst of all, because many of the shows' writers embraced that old TV hack of ending a season on a cliffhanger to stir interest in a renewal, some of these incredible shows are only debatably worth watching given that they end in the middle of their stories.