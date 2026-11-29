Speaking of absurdist humor, "Cow and Chicken" was one of those series from early Cartoon Network programming that fit into that category and are worth revisiting. In a time when animated TV was considered to be focused on kids and families, "Cow and Chicken" was risky in both its animation style and subject matter. For that reason, it will likely be appreciated more now because of how much more open the culture of animation and society has become.

Indeed, "Cow and Chicken" was considered to have taken things too far back in the 1990s, with several jokes and episodes being considered extremely controversial. Firstly, there was the pilot where Chicken is addicted to smoking. Underage tobacco use was considered a big problem in the '90s, so it's not surprising that many people objected to that plot. The pilot was permanently banned after its initial airing, but thanks to letters from fans, the rest of the first season was eventually released.

Additionally, the character of Red Guy was considered problematic at the time because he was a cartoon form of Satan, and Satanic Panic was still fresh in the cultural consciousness when the show aired. Nowadays, though, Red Guy might be considered one of the best cartoon villains to exist. Much like how audiences are now finding better appreciation for how daring "Courage the Cowardly Dog" was in terms of the risks it took with its jokes and storylines, "Cow and Chicken" deserves the same resurgence in popularity.