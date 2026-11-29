5 Once-Beloved Cartoon Network Shows We Don't Talk About Enough
Cartoon Network launched in 1992 and was the first channel to ever broadcast animated shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since then, the network has been home to some of the best animated TV series of all time, including shows like "Adventure Time," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "Steven Universe." Over the years, however, some of these shows have received a lot more praise and presence in pop culture than others.
The shows we highlight on this list were beloved by many when they aired, but they have gradually slipped out of the spotlight over the years. Whether they became overshadowed by bigger hits, featured ideas that are easier to appreciate in hindsight, or helped pave the way for future animated series, we think these cartoon shows all deserve the same popularity and relevance as their more well-known peers today.
Regular Show
While "Regular Show" was airing, it appeared to be the more mature counterpart to "Adventure Time." But as time has gone on, it feels like "Adventure Time" has become a bigger part of pop culture. Nevertheless, there is still something charming and heartfelt about "Regular Show" that people may have missed while all eyes were on Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.
"Regular Show" has similar fantastical elements to "Adventure Time," but it takes a more absurdist approach to the otherwise seemingly mundane daily life of Mordecai the blue jay and Rigby the raccoon, who work in a public park. That is to say, an episode that is supposed to be about a very realistic struggle to confess your romantic feelings to a girl you like suddenly becomes an intergalactic space battle.
Perhaps audiences didn't take to "Regular Show" as passionately over time because of the later seasons being more directly focused on young adult story plots related to graduation, career choices, and romantic entanglements — as opposed to the fantastical interruptions the show first became known for. Still, the earlier seasons maintain that lighter approach to life and humor that people often crave from animated shows. Add in the hilarious running gags and the epic multi-episode storylines with Skips and Pops, and "Regular Show" feels more than worthy of reignited cultural interest.
Cow and Chicken
Speaking of absurdist humor, "Cow and Chicken" was one of those series from early Cartoon Network programming that fit into that category and are worth revisiting. In a time when animated TV was considered to be focused on kids and families, "Cow and Chicken" was risky in both its animation style and subject matter. For that reason, it will likely be appreciated more now because of how much more open the culture of animation and society has become.
Indeed, "Cow and Chicken" was considered to have taken things too far back in the 1990s, with several jokes and episodes being considered extremely controversial. Firstly, there was the pilot where Chicken is addicted to smoking. Underage tobacco use was considered a big problem in the '90s, so it's not surprising that many people objected to that plot. The pilot was permanently banned after its initial airing, but thanks to letters from fans, the rest of the first season was eventually released.
Additionally, the character of Red Guy was considered problematic at the time because he was a cartoon form of Satan, and Satanic Panic was still fresh in the cultural consciousness when the show aired. Nowadays, though, Red Guy might be considered one of the best cartoon villains to exist. Much like how audiences are now finding better appreciation for how daring "Courage the Cowardly Dog" was in terms of the risks it took with its jokes and storylines, "Cow and Chicken" deserves the same resurgence in popularity.
Codename: Kids Next Door
The concept of "Codename: Kids Next Door" is easily compelling, as everyone loves a show about secret agents and spies. What really makes the show exciting, though, is some of the more sophisticated storytelling elements. From the fun episode title acronyms to the balancing act of kid behavior with high-concept action storylines, this cartoon really demonstrates what makes animated TV so fun. For example, one of the quintessential episodes features the five kids investigating an adult-run ice cream smuggling ring, only to realize that their well-behaved counterparts are the real culprits behind the curtain.
One of the likely reasons "Codename: Kids Next Door" kind of went under the radar over the years is that Cartoon Network had an extremely stacked slate at the time, including "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls." There was just so much good animated TV in the early 2000s that, unless you were an early dedicated fan of "Codename," you may have just missed out due to other great shows. Nevertheless, there is still so much great writing and fun visual humor that makes the series worth revisiting and referencing.
The Amazing World of Gumball
At a time where "Bob's Burgers" was quickly becoming one of the most prolific and popular animated TV series, it makes sense if you may have forgotten how good "The Amazing World of Gumball" was as well. Much like "Bob's Burgers," "Gumball" skews a bit older content-wise (the titular main character is a preteen) and is a bit more referential to known pop culture while still maintaining heartwarming family dynamics. There are also layers of visual humor because of the mixed media animation style. There really is nothing funnier than breaks from 2D animation into 3D, CGI, and even puppetry.
Admittedly, "Gumball" is still popular in the sense that a lot of internet memes use screenshots from the show, though these memes can often divorce subjects from their original context and make them less impactful over time. And, honestly, what makes those memes even funnier is knowing how overly dramatic Gumball is as a character. The characterization of "Gumball" is actually a major part of what makes it so good. In fact, the entire cast of the series, including Darwin (who is actually Gumball's goldfish come to life), Nicole, Richard, and Anais, are all well-developed and offer their own quirks and charms. For those reasons, it's definitely a series worth talking about more.
Space Ghost Coast to Coast
If ever there was a show that was before its time, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" is one of them. In another timeline, it would have been a staple part of pop culture and allowed to go even further with its edgier jokes. The premise of a cartoon character acting as a talk show host who can interview real people (including even Conan O'Brien) is perfect for the current landscape of animated TV that has become a lot more used to parody and satire. Imagine a Space Ghost interview with Ziwe — the jokes would write themselves!
Even though "Space Ghost" itself may not have become a massive hit animated show — though it definitely had a dedicated fanbase – it was the project that birthed a lot of programming on Adult Swim, including gems like "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Metalocalypse." It was also the first series produced by Williams Street, which would go on to birth "Rick and Morty" in 2013. In that way, "Space Ghost" is an important animated show if only because of how important a milestone it was for the future of all animated TV. Thus, it is more than worthy of revisiting.