Players have only begun to scratch the surface of "GTA 6," but many are already describing the mission at the end of Chapter One as one of the best video game missions of all time. The unhinged sequence sees Jason and Lucia get caught in a police sting involving corrupt officers before escaping in a tsunami of gunfire and vehicular carnage. It's immediately followed up by a secondary escape from a hospital where they're ambushed by a group of gangsters who set them up. It's an adrenaline-fueled scramble for survival that has had everyone on the edge of their seat.

That similar guns-blazing approach is what makes AMC and Sky's "Gangs of London" so exhilarating. The story follows the Wallace crime family in the British capital when the patriarch is killed in a fight that sends shockwaves through London's underworld. Undercover cop Elliot Carter (Sope Dirisu) is pulled into the conflict when he proves himself incredibly handy in a fight. It's the violence and meticulously choreographed action that "GTA 6" players will enjoy.

Two standout moments in particular will evoke a similar response to the end of Chapter One. First, the premiere's gnarly pub brawl where Elliot dispatches enemies with darts and an ashtray. Then there's the mercenaries' explosive assault on the farmhouse in Episode 5, where a fiery siege takes place to capture the man who killed the head of the Wallace crime family. It's gleefully over-the-top.