5 TV Shows To Watch When You're Not Playing GTA 6
"Grand Theft Auto 6" has dominated pop culture since it was released in mid-November, as players worldwide have jumped headfirst into the state of Leonida as Jason Duval (Dylan Rourke) and Lucia Caminos (Manni L. Perez). The criminal couple start on the bottom of the rung as they dream of earning big bucks to create their ideal life. From there, they discover that doing so isn't easy when Leonida's underworld is a twisted place full of other ruthless gangsters, backstabbers, and corrupt police officers.
The game also features some truly bizarre elements (as any good Rockstar games adventure should), with genre-bending missions and encounters hidden throughout the sprawling open map. But on the off-chance that you want to step away from your console for a while, there are a handful of great TV shows to watch when you're not playing "GTA 6." From some of the best gangster TV shows of all time to underrated crime dramas, these shows will keep up the same vibe as the beloved game.
From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series
Yes, there is a TV version of the classic Robert Rodriguez movie, and it debuted on El Rey back in 2014. "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" follows the Gecko brothers — Seth Gecko (D.J. Cotrona) and Richie Gecko (Zane Holtz) — two gangsters who try to flee to Mexico after their bank heist goes wrong. But instead of escaping and living happily ever after, they're sent to a strip club and accidentally uncover a supernatural side to the world they knew nothing about. Snakelike vampires are real, and they're hungry for blood, obviously. The show dives deeper into the lore of the vampires and weaves in Mesoamerican mythology to add more depth to the creatures than the 1996 movie could do in under two hours.
"From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" is a great companion show to "GTA 6" because Rockstar has secretly introduced some truly disturbing encounters and missions across the state of Leonida: A demonic presence on a highway at night, a mysterious killer clown in the vein of Pennywise, or a kidnapper inspired by "Saw." Players are robbing banks by day, and fighting for their lives by night. "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" straddles the line between crime drama and horror in a similar way, with the Gecko brothers dealing with drug dealers and running from the authorities as well as facing down snake gods and monsters.
Gangs of London
Players have only begun to scratch the surface of "GTA 6," but many are already describing the mission at the end of Chapter One as one of the best video game missions of all time. The unhinged sequence sees Jason and Lucia get caught in a police sting involving corrupt officers before escaping in a tsunami of gunfire and vehicular carnage. It's immediately followed up by a secondary escape from a hospital where they're ambushed by a group of gangsters who set them up. It's an adrenaline-fueled scramble for survival that has had everyone on the edge of their seat.
That similar guns-blazing approach is what makes AMC and Sky's "Gangs of London" so exhilarating. The story follows the Wallace crime family in the British capital when the patriarch is killed in a fight that sends shockwaves through London's underworld. Undercover cop Elliot Carter (Sope Dirisu) is pulled into the conflict when he proves himself incredibly handy in a fight. It's the violence and meticulously choreographed action that "GTA 6" players will enjoy.
Two standout moments in particular will evoke a similar response to the end of Chapter One. First, the premiere's gnarly pub brawl where Elliot dispatches enemies with darts and an ashtray. Then there's the mercenaries' explosive assault on the farmhouse in Episode 5, where a fiery siege takes place to capture the man who killed the head of the Wallace crime family. It's gleefully over-the-top.
Sugar
Another bizarrely brilliant element in the "GTA" franchise as a whole is the reveal that aliens exist in the universe. The frozen dead body of an alien can be found in the "GTA 5" prologue, numerous characters talk about the existence of aliens and being probed, and then they factor into a mission on "GTA Online." Essentially, the existence of aliens on Earth is almost an open secret among civilians. So with that in mind, how about a crime-drama about a private detective working in a world where aliens exist?
Apple TV's "Sugar" is about the introduction of aliens on planet Earth who are actually determined to do some good instead of the usual plans of world domination. Colin Farrell plays John Sugar, a detective in Los Angeles who gets hired to track down the missing granddaughter of a Hollywood executive. Along the way, it becomes very clear that something isn't quite right with John — despite his inherent desire to help everyone around him — and a mind-blowing plot twist will leave you shocked.
The Wire
One of the key parts of any good "GTA" game is the cat-and-mouse situation that audiences play with the police. Whether it's a drug deal gone bad, a shootout in the middle of Vice City, or even just a particularly bad fender bender — every single player will have been chased by the police at some point. But there's no TV show that captures the eternal warfare of cops and robbers better than HBO's "The Wire," with each season focusing on a different institution of Baltimore and how the system is almost designed to produce criminals.
It takes a cold and realistic approach to its storytelling, as homicide detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) goes up against all-powerful crime lords. "The Wire" spent so much time developing its sprawling list of characters that the audience was invested in everyone on both sides of the law. Idris Elba turned in a terrifyingly calculated performance as dealer Stringer Bell, who completely transforms the drug trade in the city. It's similar to how "GTA" gets players to care about the gangsters they're playing as in each game, regardless of how unhinged or morally depraved their actions are. "The Wire" is one of the best TV crime dramas of all time for a reason.
The Sopranos
If you're looking for a TV show that's just as much of a time investment as "GTA 6," HBO's iconic crime drama "The Sopranos" is the perfect choice. Alongside iconic movies like "The Godfather" and "Goodfellas," "The Sopranos" established what a modern mobster looks like in a serialized story that is widely regarded as one of the best written TV shows ever made. It follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he balances being a father while running the DiMeo crime family.
Right from the start, the show takes a different approach in how it explores Tony away from the violence and typical criminal goings-on that he's involved with. The backbone of the series are the moments where he's in therapy with his psychiatrist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). The gangster is allowed to be as vulnerable or as guarded as he likes throughout the entire series, and it takes real effort to examine just how layered he is — rather than pigeonholing him as a gangster stereotype. Of course, there's plenty of those types of characters who pop up across all six seasons, but they're done with taste.
Not only that, but "The Sopranos" also features episodes that feel like they could be missions in the "GTA" franchise — like when Tony winds up killing one of his enemies while taking his daughter to visit a prospective college campus in Season 1, or in Season 2 where he hallucinates a fish talking to him about a mole in his organization after a bout of food poisoning. Basically, "The Sopranos" should be on your watchlist whether or not you're playing "GTA 6."