This Cult Classic, Star-Studded Comedy Movie Spawned Two Netflix Original Shows
The 2001 film "Wet Hot American Summer" debuted to negative reviews and disappointing box office returns. "Wow I hate it," wrote film critic Roger Ebert, and general audiences seemed to agree. The film's theatrical run made only half a million dollars despite its estimated budget of $1.8 million. Nothing about the reception to this film implied it could kickstart a franchise.
Yet that's what happened: In July 2015, Netflix released a miniseries titled "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." A prequel story set a few weeks before the events of the film in the summer of 1981, the miniseries featured the return of the entire adult cast, including stars Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Poehler. It ended up making TVLine's list of best-ever Netflix original comedy shows. In 2017, Netflix released another miniseries, this time a sequel called "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," which caught up with the characters in 1991.
Unlike the movie, both miniseries received largely positive reviews. Yes, some in the audience struggled to suspend their disbelief with the adult cast's age in "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," but for most viewers, that was part of the fun.
Viewers came around to Wet Hot American Summer's humor
The two Netflix miniseries benefitted from how, by 2015, "Wet Hot American Summer" had grown tremendously in popularity. After the initial backlash in 2001 subsided, the film enjoyed strong DVD sales and steady word-of-mouth praise. It turns out that the American public at large appreciated the film's humor far more than the small group of viewers who'd shown up on opening weekend.
It didn't hurt that nearly every actor involved in the film soon became extremely famous. Amy Poehler would soon join "Saturday Night Live," Paul Rudd would soon be cast in "Friends," and Bradley Cooper had just signed on to star in "Alias." Rewatching the film now, knowing how close everyone was to their big break, makes for a fresh new experience.
There have not been any more miniseries created in the "Wet Hot American Summer" franchise, but Jason Schwartzman — who joined the series in 2015 as Greg, the boys' head counselor — told Entertainment Weekly he'd be down for another entry. "They could just keep making tons of these," he said. "... I could watch any of these characters do anything. I could watch 100 'Wet Hot American Summers.' But no more. That's it."