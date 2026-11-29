The 2001 film "Wet Hot American Summer" debuted to negative reviews and disappointing box office returns. "Wow I hate it," wrote film critic Roger Ebert, and general audiences seemed to agree. The film's theatrical run made only half a million dollars despite its estimated budget of $1.8 million. Nothing about the reception to this film implied it could kickstart a franchise.

Yet that's what happened: In July 2015, Netflix released a miniseries titled "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." A prequel story set a few weeks before the events of the film in the summer of 1981, the miniseries featured the return of the entire adult cast, including stars Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Poehler. It ended up making TVLine's list of best-ever Netflix original comedy shows. In 2017, Netflix released another miniseries, this time a sequel called "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," which caught up with the characters in 1991.

Unlike the movie, both miniseries received largely positive reviews. Yes, some in the audience struggled to suspend their disbelief with the adult cast's age in "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," but for most viewers, that was part of the fun.