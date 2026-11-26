The Hunting Wives' Exciting New Couple Wasn't Part Of The Plan For Season 2, EP Says: 'But Once I Saw The Chemistry...'
Warning: This article spoils Season 2, Episode 5 of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives." Proceed with caution.
Released on Thanksgiving, the second season of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" gives patient fans plenty to be thankful for, with more twists, more turns, and, of course, more pegging. For now, we're specifically raising our glass to a juicy reveal in Episode 5, confirming that two beloved characters are even more fond of each other than the fans are of them.
We're talking, of course, about Deputy Wanda Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) and Deputy Walter Flynn (Hunter Emery), both of whom were promoted to series regulars for Season 2. We learn through a flashback in Episode 5 that Flynn and Salazar have been secretly hooking up for at least two months, much to the delight of their shippers.
"It's so funny, my original pitch for Season 2 to Netflix was that we would reveal that [Flynn and Salazar] had slept together, but they would not end up together because she's the only character in the show that puts her job first and has a real moral compass," series creator Rebecca Perry Cutter tells TVLine. "But once I saw the chemistry, I was like, no, f*** that."
And thank goodness Cutter decided against her original plan, because Flynn and Salazar's romance provides a much-needed bright spot in a season otherwise jam-packed with death, deceit, and general devastation. She sits by his side when a shoot-out with Zelda's thugs leaves him comatose, and he stands by her side at the end of the season when... well, we won't give that away for those who haven't finished their binge yet.
Why Callie and Jonny have 'the best marriage' on The Hunting Wives, according to the show's creator
But as much as Rebecca Perry Cutter loves the relationship that Flynn and Salazar bring to "The Hunting Wives" Season 2, they aren't her favorite couple on the Netflix drama. No, that honor — as surprising as it may sound to some readers — goes to Callie (Jaime Ray Newman) and Sheriff Jonny (Branton Box), both of whom engage in quite a bit of extramarital fun this year.
"I still maintain that Callie and Jonny have the best marriage on the show," Cutter tells TVLine. "The joy about doing this show, about sexuality and queer sexuality in this repressed red town, is that we don't have to define things the way you would define them in the big city. So I don't know, what does he call himself? I don't get to decide that. It's sort of mystery, and I love the mystery of it, and I love Callie and Johnny together."
And here's more good news for the unfaithful-yet-happy couple: we're going to see a lot more of Callie's husband in Season 3, which has officially been ordered at Netflix.
"I also just love Branton [Box], who plays Jonny," Cutter says. "He's coming back as a series regular in Season 3, so I love what he's done with the character as well."
OK, let's talk: Were you glad to see that Flynn and Salazar have managed to find some happiness in the otherwise-loveless town of Maple Brook? Grade Season 2 of "The Hunting Wives" overall in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's return.