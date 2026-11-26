Warning: This article spoils Season 2, Episode 5 of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives." Proceed with caution.

Released on Thanksgiving, the second season of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" gives patient fans plenty to be thankful for, with more twists, more turns, and, of course, more pegging. For now, we're specifically raising our glass to a juicy reveal in Episode 5, confirming that two beloved characters are even more fond of each other than the fans are of them.

We're talking, of course, about Deputy Wanda Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) and Deputy Walter Flynn (Hunter Emery), both of whom were promoted to series regulars for Season 2. We learn through a flashback in Episode 5 that Flynn and Salazar have been secretly hooking up for at least two months, much to the delight of their shippers.

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"It's so funny, my original pitch for Season 2 to Netflix was that we would reveal that [Flynn and Salazar] had slept together, but they would not end up together because she's the only character in the show that puts her job first and has a real moral compass," series creator Rebecca Perry Cutter tells TVLine. "But once I saw the chemistry, I was like, no, f*** that."

And thank goodness Cutter decided against her original plan, because Flynn and Salazar's romance provides a much-needed bright spot in a season otherwise jam-packed with death, deceit, and general devastation. She sits by his side when a shoot-out with Zelda's thugs leaves him comatose, and he stands by her side at the end of the season when... well, we won't give that away for those who haven't finished their binge yet.