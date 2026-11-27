Warning: This interview spoils a major twist from "The Hunting Wives" Season 2, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk.

Now streaming on Netflix, the second season of "The Hunting Wives" takes the ladies Maple Brook, Texas on another deadly thrill ride — and not everyone makes it out alive. The biggest death of the season, and arguably the series, occurs in Episode 6. It's shocking, it's upsetting, and like most tragedies on this show, it involves Margo.

Malin Akerman's character returns home from a chaotic church service, only to find Brad waiting in her living room. She knows that he's unwell — the entire congregation watched him interrupt the service in a hospital gown, begging his father for help — but she doesn't know exactly what went down behind closed church doors, including that Brad shot his father for picking up the police's phone call.

Brad puts down the gun long enough to have a civilized catch-up with his former lover, but that doesn't mean Margo likes what she hears. New information has Brad questioning whether his mother really killed Abby last season, and when when he remembers hearing Margo mention an abortion, he puts two and two together, concluding that Margo is the killer.

In a very "Chicago" moment, both Margo and Brad reach for the gun, but Margo gets her hands on it first, shooting Brad dead in her own home. Naturally, Sophie comes to Margo's rescue, agreeing to tell the police that Brad was shot in self-defense.

"R.I.P., Baby Brad!" series creator Rebecca Perry Cutter tells TVLine, explaining that she wrote Brad's dramatic downfall in Season 2 because she knew that actor George Ferrier "could do more than he did in Season 1," which he absolutely proved in these six episodes.

And while many viewers are likely disappointed to lose this lovable mess, Cutter believes that Brad's death was a necessary road bump in the Hunting Wives' collective journey.

"I think it's important that things have consequences," Cutter says. "He is kind of the biggest living victim of Season 1 because his girlfriend was murdered, and his mom was murdered and blamed for being a murderer. Margo did this to him, so I think it was important to let the reality of that exist. We wanted to show that, yeah, he got f***king traumatized, and then his father can't deal with him, and he's shipped away, and s**t goes bad. That was just something that we were really interested in seeing."