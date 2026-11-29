There's a lot of time to dedicate to watching TV during a season that's full of downtime between all the preparations and celebrations. While most Hallmark movies are undeniably fun, heartfelt, or full of joyous magic, some are obviously more successful than others. Since so many Hallmark holiday films focus on romance, the chemistry between the lead couple is very important to get right. Good chemistry in a Hallmark movie comes down to not only both actors' individual talents, but how well they play off each other.

The greatest Hallmark couples nail the lighthearted banter, stolen glances, and little moments that keep love alive during the holidays. 2026 marks the network's 17th year of the "Countdown to Christmas" lineup, during which new scripted Christmas movies air alongside old favorites. In 2026 alone, Hallmark will air 34 new movies as part of "Countdown to Christmas" by the end of the year. Heading into the holiday season, we've picked five couples with the best chemistry in Hallmark Christmas movies so you can spend your movie nights lost in magic, as you're meant to.