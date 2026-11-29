5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movie Couples, Ranked
There's a lot of time to dedicate to watching TV during a season that's full of downtime between all the preparations and celebrations. While most Hallmark movies are undeniably fun, heartfelt, or full of joyous magic, some are obviously more successful than others. Since so many Hallmark holiday films focus on romance, the chemistry between the lead couple is very important to get right. Good chemistry in a Hallmark movie comes down to not only both actors' individual talents, but how well they play off each other.
The greatest Hallmark couples nail the lighthearted banter, stolen glances, and little moments that keep love alive during the holidays. 2026 marks the network's 17th year of the "Countdown to Christmas" lineup, during which new scripted Christmas movies air alongside old favorites. In 2026 alone, Hallmark will air 34 new movies as part of "Countdown to Christmas" by the end of the year. Heading into the holiday season, we've picked five couples with the best chemistry in Hallmark Christmas movies so you can spend your movie nights lost in magic, as you're meant to.
Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason — Check Inn to Christmas
"Check Inn to Christmas" has a pretty basic plot, even for a Hallmark movie. Julia Crawley (Rachel Boston) is home from New York for the holidays while she waits for word on a promotion at her law firm. The rest of her family runs their generations-old inn in a small Colorado town that's having a Christmas Centennial celebration, while Ryan Mason (Wes Brown) and his family run the other inn in town. Their families have been in a Montague-Capulet-style feud for decades, but Ryan and Julia want no part of it.
Unless you're a huge "Romeo & Juliet" fan, there's nothing particularly unique about the story (the balcony scene features snowballs). It would also be wrong to call Boston and Brown's chemistry fiery, but it's definitely warm, cozy, and very believable. Although the town makes for a charming escape, the script isn't doing the leads many favors. That said, they're both so talented and connect so seamlessly on-screen that they ultimately elevate "Check Inn to Christmas" and make the film worth checking out. It's as if Ryan and Julia are in a world of their own where no one else exists. Boston and Brown's romance is easily the film's biggest strength.
Lucy Collins and Jack Huston — A Biltmore Christmas
"A Biltmore Christmas" is one of our favorite Hallmark Christmas movies for so many reasons. In the 2023 film featuring two "Star Trek" legends, Lucy Collins (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha) are bursting with chemistry, which is the essential ingredient to most Hallmark films, holiday-themed or otherwise. Lucy is a movie writer tasked with remaking a popular 1947 film that stars Jack Huston. She goes to the Biltmore estate where it was filmed and travels back to the set of the film thanks to a magical hourglass. When the hourglass breaks, she has plenty of time to fall in love with Jack.
Throughout most of the movie, it seems like Lucy and Jack will have a finite amount of time together, because she travels in hour-long bursts before the hourglass breaks. Lucy also knows that history says Jack doesn't live long after the film is released. Lenz and Polaha's chemistry has a charming, old-Hollywood vibe with an unexpected sense of urgency that comes from any love story with a time limit. Spoiler alert: This is a Hallmark movie, so there's a happily ever after, but even without it, Lenz and Polaha make audiences believe that some of the greatest loves might not last forever, but that doesn't make them any less meaningful.
Sam Dalton and Jason DeVito — The Holiday Sitter
"Mean Girls" star and Hallmark regular Jonathan Bennett has been instrumental in bringing queer representation to the network. He plays the lead in 2022's "The Holiday Sitter" opposite George Krissa as (his sister's) hot neighbor, Jason DeVito. Bennett's Sam Dalton is a workaholic who hasn't spent much time with his niece and nephew over the years. When his sister Kathleen (Chelsea Hobbs) has a childcare crisis before an important trip she has to take with her husband, she guilts Sam into visiting her to babysit.
The romance between Bennett and Krissa's characters feels inevitable. Sam and Jason share a quiet scene right before his sister gets home where the chemistry between Krissa and Bennett is more than palpable. The men are standing in the dark before a decorated Christmas tree and slowly reach out to hold hands. It's nearly impossible not to scream for them to kiss already as they go in only to be interrupted. The art of shipping is built on that kind of anticipation.
Sloan Van Doren and Jake Dooley — Window Wonderland
"Grey's Anatomy" star Chyler Leigh is currently leading Hallmark's time travel drama "The Way Home," which has a pretty steamy love triangle of its own, but before starring as Kat Landry, she played Sloan Van Doren in "Window Wonderland." Sloan is a window decorator determined to get a position at her department store, but must first beat her rival, Jake Dooley (Paul Campbell), in a decorating duel to earn it — as far as Hallmark premises go, this is one of the network's most entertaining and creative stories.
The enemies-to-lovers trope always makes for some great romance, but Leigh and Campbell have the right spark, which makes all the laughs as sweet as their kiss at the end. "Window Wonderland" has the advantage of featuring some fantastic supporting characters like Sloan's mom Rita (the late Naomi Judd) who would be an absolute blast to hang out with at a holiday party. Hallmark movies get a bad rap sometimes, but Leigh and Campbell remind audiences that strong chemistry is nearly impossible to look away from.
Marilee White and Zachary Stone — The Nine Lives of Christmas
"The Nine Lives of Christmas" is a classic Hallmark holiday film in every sense of the term. Kimberly Sustad plays Marilee White, a veterinary student who is content with her quiet life and cat, while Brandon Routh plays Zachary Stone, who is dealing with his own feline fiasco. They keep unexpectedly running into each other, which is good for Marilee, because she invents a relationship with him just so people stop asking her about her love life. And when she gets kicked out of her apartment, Zach invites her into his.
Adding even more drama is the fact that he's commitment phobic, but in a situationship with a model named Blair (Hobbs), who gets Marilee fired from her job. "Nine Lives" takes viewers on Zach and Marilee's wild journeys to realizing that they love each other and deserve to live happily ever after with their cats. The movie smartly keeps the focus on Routh and Sustad's chemistry.
Sparks fly from the start and build steadily to a smoldering fire as their relationship evolves. Marilee has strong Sandra Bullock in "While You Were Sleeping" energy that makes her impossible not to root for. Routh isn't rugged enough to match Bill Pullman (who is?), but you'll still be screaming at them to open their eyes and kiss each other from the moment they meet in the grocery store until the final scene.