TV shows and movies about amateur sleuths solving crimes have become popular in the 2020s following the rise of true-crime podcasts. However, before "Only Murders in the Building," "Based on a True Story," or "A Man on the Inside," "Dexter: Original Sin" star Christian Slater starred in a short-lived amateur detective procedural which has — appropriately for its name — been forgotten. Debuting in 2009, "The Forgotten" followed a group of volunteer detectives who searched for the identities of John and Jane Does so they could solve their murders. But unlike more recent amateur sleuth shows, "The Forgotten" was a case-of-the-week show, with the team discovering a new body's identity while the dead character narrated the episode.

The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman, who were executive producers of the hit "CSI" franchise, so there were high expectations. These were boosted by casting Slater — who had starred in several blockbusters and cult hits like "Heathers" and "True Romance" — to play the lead, Alex Donovan. Donovan was a former cop who joined a volunteer group known as the Forgotten Network to give families the solace he never received after his daughter was kidnapped.

The series also starred Anthony Carrigan, who would go on to become an Emmy-nominated actor on "Barry," and Michelle Borth, who went on to star as Catherine Rollins in "Hawaii Five-0" for a decade. Unfortunately, the star power wasn't enough to retain audiences, with the viewership dwindling from 9 million for the pilot to a Season 1 average of just 6 million. ABC decided to cancel the show after that one season.