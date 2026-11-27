Many recognize Skye P. Marshall for her role as Olympia Lawrence in the CBS show "Matlock," but DC fans will remember her as the colleague-turned-enemy of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) in "Black Lightning." Marshall had an important recurring role as Kara Fowdy in the four-season "Arrowverse" series, playing the vice principal at Garfield High School, where Jefferson was the principal. Their working relationship wasn't exactly amicable, seeing as he was a meta-human superhero and she was wary of meta-humans.

A month after the premiere of "Black Lightning" in 2018, Marshall discussed her role with Authority Magazine, expressing her excitement about working on the series. "I've always wanted to be on a superhero show," she revealed. "To see my name next to DC Comics and WB is a dream come true." She described her character as "a combo of powerful women I look up to," namedropping both Viola Davis and Michelle Obama as inspirations. Unfortunately for Marshall, Kara wasn't long for this fictional world.