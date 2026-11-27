Matlock Star Skye P. Marshall Played A Key Recurring Arrowverse Character
Many recognize Skye P. Marshall for her role as Olympia Lawrence in the CBS show "Matlock," but DC fans will remember her as the colleague-turned-enemy of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) in "Black Lightning." Marshall had an important recurring role as Kara Fowdy in the four-season "Arrowverse" series, playing the vice principal at Garfield High School, where Jefferson was the principal. Their working relationship wasn't exactly amicable, seeing as he was a meta-human superhero and she was wary of meta-humans.
A month after the premiere of "Black Lightning" in 2018, Marshall discussed her role with Authority Magazine, expressing her excitement about working on the series. "I've always wanted to be on a superhero show," she revealed. "To see my name next to DC Comics and WB is a dream come true." She described her character as "a combo of powerful women I look up to," namedropping both Viola Davis and Michelle Obama as inspirations. Unfortunately for Marshall, Kara wasn't long for this fictional world.
Kara was killed off in Black Lightning Season 2
Skye P. Marshall appeared in seven episodes of "Black Lightning" Season 1, where viewers would watch Kara change from someone close to Jefferson into someone capable of betraying him. Kara, whose distrust of meta-humans continued to grow, started working for the secret government organization the ASA as a spotter. She would turn meta-humans in to the agency, and once she discovered Jefferson was Black Lightning, she agreed to take him down.
Whereas Olympia has undergone some character development since the premiere of "Matlock," the opposite happened to Kara in "Black Lightning." Even though she played a pivotal role in the first season, Marshall only returned for three episodes in Season 2 as a guest star, getting killed off early on: Kara was shot in the stomach by series antagonist Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) and, despite making it to Peter Gambi's (James Remar) apartment, died from her wound.