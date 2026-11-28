"The Comeback Kid" is an example of how a single joke can put a sitcom episode in the TV hall of fame. Somehow, this episode managed to have two of those game-changers. First, Ben's unemployment depression comes to a head with a claymation film titled "Requiem for a Tuesday." It is revealed that he spent weeks filming mere seconds' worth of footage. The result is so pathetic that you can't help but laugh. It also led to one of the show's most memeable quotes: "Do you think a depressed person could make this?"

Written by Mike Scully and directed by Tucker Gates, "The Comeback Kid" somehow saves its funniest moment for something other than Ben's downturn. Throughout the fourth season, Leslie runs for city council and gets caught up in many goofy mishaps, but nothing touches the brilliance that is her team attempting to walk across an ice rink. They are greeted with a red carpet that does not reach the podium in the middle of the rink. They must do their best to walk without falling, which proves impossible. If the physical comedy were not enough to bust your gut, the use of "Get On Your Feet" by Gloria Estefan throughout the scene is genius. Adam Scott has said in interviews that this was one of his favorite moments from the show, despite not being in the scene.

"We couldn't stop laughing. Just thinking about what it would look like, and then you know it was even funnier than that once they shot it. I think it's one of the great scenes," Scott told People.