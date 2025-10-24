Patrick Dempsey Leads Fox's Memory Of A Killer, About Hitman With Early Onset Alzheimer's — Watch Promo

McDreamy is returning to network television, but this time, he's going to do a lot of harm. Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy") leads the new Fox drama series "Memory of a Killer," which just released the first official promo ahead of its on-air debut during tonight's World Series kick-off (Fox, 8/7c).

Premiering in January, "Memory of a Killer" is inspired by the 2003 Belgian film "De Zaak Azlheimer (La Memorie Du Tueur)." Dempsey stars as Angelo Ledda, "a hitman leading a dangerous double life, while hiding an even deadlier personal secret," according to Fox.

Spoiler alert: that "personal secret" is that Angelo develops early onset Alzheimer's. This presents a number of complications for Angelo, especially as he juggles his two personas: "fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father."

Watch the first official promo for "Memory of a Killer" below:

The series also stars Michael Imperioli ("The Sopranos") as Dutch, Angelo's oldest friend whose restaurant is a criminal front; Richard Harmon ("The 100") as a hitman named Joe; Odeya Rush ("Pantheon") as Angelo's daughter Maria; Daniel David Stewart ("Reacher") as Maria's husband Jeff; Peter Gadiot ("Yellowjackets") as local police detective Dave; and Gina Torres ("9-1-1: Lone Star") as Special Agent Linda Grant.

"Alzheimer's is a foe [Angelo] can't outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition," reads the official logline. "Angelo is exceptionally resourceful and talented, the best of the best. But he's about to be tested like never before — and now every minute counts. This is only made more difficult when he discovers that his wife's recent death may not have been an accident. So, when someone comes after his daughter — who is pregnant — it's clear the wall between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever's coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long."

The logline continues: "Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still making it home in time to cook dinner for his daughter. 'Memory of a Killer' is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience. Because Angelo knows he must stop history from repeating itself and save his family — before he forgets the past."

"Memory of a Killer" was developed by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who are executive-producing alongside Cathy Schulman, Arthur Sarkissian, Martin Campbell and Peter Bouckaert.