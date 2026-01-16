Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Sets Paramount+ Premiere: First Look At Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, And Full Cast

Get ready to feel some feelings, "Yellowstone" fans. Taylor Sheridan is expanding his universe once again, and this latest spinoff comes with serious emotional baggage.

Paramount+ has set a Saturday, March 14 premiere date for "The Madison," which is now officially being described as a "profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." It's being considered Sheridan's "most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together."

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer leads the cast as family matriarch Stacy Clyburn (TVLine was the first to report her casting), joined by Kurt Russell ("Monarch: Legacy of Monsters") as her husband Preston.

Additional stars include Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Elle Chapman ("A Man Called Otto"), Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Amiah Miller ("Best Friends Whenever"), Alaina Pollack ("On Call"), Ben Schnetzer ("3 Body Problem"), Kevin Zegers ("Power"), Rebecca Spence ("Lady in the Lake"), Danielle Vasinova ("1923"), and Matthew Fox ("Lost").

Read on for a breakdown of everyone you can expect to see on "The Madison," complete with first-look photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?