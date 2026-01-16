Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Sets Paramount+ Premiere: First Look At Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, And Full Cast
Get ready to feel some feelings, "Yellowstone" fans. Taylor Sheridan is expanding his universe once again, and this latest spinoff comes with serious emotional baggage.
Paramount+ has set a Saturday, March 14 premiere date for "The Madison," which is now officially being described as a "profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." It's being considered Sheridan's "most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together."
Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer leads the cast as family matriarch Stacy Clyburn (TVLine was the first to report her casting), joined by Kurt Russell ("Monarch: Legacy of Monsters") as her husband Preston.
Additional stars include Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Elle Chapman ("A Man Called Otto"), Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Amiah Miller ("Best Friends Whenever"), Alaina Pollack ("On Call"), Ben Schnetzer ("3 Body Problem"), Kevin Zegers ("Power"), Rebecca Spence ("Lady in the Lake"), Danielle Vasinova ("1923"), and Matthew Fox ("Lost").
Read on for a breakdown of everyone you can expect to see on "The Madison," complete with first-look photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn
A formidable family matriarch, Pfeiffer stars as Stacy Clyburn, the mother of Paige (Elle Chapman) and Abigail (Beau Garrett).
Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn
While it has been confirmed that Kurt Russell will be a series regular on "The Madison," playing the role of Preston Clyburn, additional details about his character are currently being kept under wraps. Multiple sources tell Variety that Preston is Stacy's (late?) husband, implying that he will only appear in flashbacks.
Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese
Best known for her roles on "Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce," "The Good Doctor," and "Firefly Lane," Garrett will next play Abigail, described as a "resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two."
Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese
Miller, who got her start on Disney Channel's "Best Friends Whenever" before transitioning into roles in movies like "War for the Planet of the Apes," will play Abigail's oldest daughter Bridgett.
Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh
The wife of Patrick J. Adams' Russell, Paige is described as a "somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband.
Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh
No stranger to dressing in "Suits," Adams will play Russell, described as a "young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start."
Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn
The former star of "Party of Five" and "Lost" will play Paul Clyburn, described as a "self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors."
Additional Characters
* Kevin Zegers ("Gossip Girl," "The Rookie: Feds") as Cade Harris, described as "Stacy's new neighbor [who was] asked to look out for the place until the family showed up." (Pictured left.)
* Danielle Vasinova ("The Bay") as Cade's wife Kestrel Harris, described as "an indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher who lives with her family on a double-wide trailer on their ranch." And here's a fun fact: Vasinova previously played a different role, Ata Waipa, in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923."
* Ben Schnetzer ("Y: The Last Man") as Van Davis, described as a "salf-of-the-earth and neighborly Montana rancher." (Pictured right.)
* Rebecca Spence ("61st Street") as Liliana, described as "Stacy's friend and a fellow member of the New York City elite."
* Alaina Pollack ("On Call") as Macy Reese, described as "Abigail's youngest daughter, who also grew up in a wealthy New York City family."