Bel-Air Final Season Trailer Sets Up A Dramatic Senior-Year Sendoff — Watch

The reign of "The Fresh Prince" is coming to a dramatic end this fall.

Peacock has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of "Bel-Air," which will premiere its first three episodes on Monday, Nov. 24. (New episodes will then drop weekly on Mondays with two on Dec. 1 and three on Dec. 8.)

So, what does the final season have in store for the Smith-Banks family? Following his apparent kidnapping in the Season 3 finale, "Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment," according to Peacock's official synopsis. Meanwhile, "Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives." (Watch trailer below.)

As for the rest of the household, there will be "an unexpected power shift" between Uncle Phil and Geoffrey, "whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested." And Aunt Viv, who discovered that she was pregnant in the Season 3 finale, "struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective."

Elsewhere, Ashley enters high school — but while she's "working through a rebellious phase," she "quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her." And poor Hilary, fresh off the loss of her husband, "goes on a journey of self-exploration."

Returning cast members include Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Are you ready to leave "Bel-Air" in your rearview mirror? Drop a comment with your hopes for the fourth and final season below.