12 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2025 (So Far)

TV brought us a lot of joy this past year... but unfortunately, it brought us some pain as well.

2025 saw a number of high-profile shows get cancelled way before their time, leaving fans shocked and angry that they'll never get the resolution they crave. Broadcast shows, cable, streaming... none of them were safe from the cancellation axe. And having a big star in the cast didn't help much, either, as stars like Kevin Bacon, Queen Latifah, Joshua Jackson, Uzo Aduba and Jensen Ackles all saw their shows hit the chopping block this year.

As part of our annual Year in Review coverage, we here at TVLine are taking a look back at the most disappointing TV cancellations of the year — the ones that broke our hearts and left us hanging. (Note: We left off any shows that had a planned ending, like "Andor," as well as any shows that announced they're ending this year but will wrap up next year, like "All American.")

Read on to see which cancelled shows made our list, and let us know which shows you'll miss the most in a comment below.