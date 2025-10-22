High Potential Is Setting The Stage For A Morgan-Nick Romance — But Here's Why We Have Our Doubts

Sparks are flying at the precinct on ABC's "High Potential," but we're not talking about Morgan and Karadec — not this time, anyway.

No, this latest HR investigation is all about Morgan and Nick, who shared an undeniably flirty exchange this week (Season 2, Episode 6). Midway through her investigation into the murder of a rich lawyer, Morgan bumped into Captain Wagner in the break room, instantly clocking his conspicuously missing mustache.

"Root beer on an unprotected lip?" she teased. "You're a mad man!" As you may recall, the first thing Morgan ever said to her new boss in Episode 4 was: "What's someone like you doing in a police station? Trying to get that mustache to make sense?" Naturally, she wondered if he shaved it off as a direct result of her shaming.

Nick insisted that the shave was long overdue, as "all winning streaks have to come to an end" eventually. He then pivoted the conversation to the case at hand, prompting Morgan to quip that the situation "isn't a ringing endorsement for marriage."

Captain Wagner seized this opportunity to ask Morgan more about her personal life, including asking why she's never been married. She gave a loose answer about how the permanence of marriage kills the romance, but he was more focused on what she wasn't saying. After a quick study of her mannerisms, he reached his conclusion: "I think the talk of marriage is making you a little anxious."

"My brain has a way of making sure relationships don't last very long, so let's just leave it at that," she replied. (Yeah, just ask Nurse Tom!)

Nick then shared that he once came close to tying the knot himself, but his fiancée passed away before they were able to exchange vows. He's single for now, though he seems quite happy about his four-year relationship with a bulldog named Ingrid. With all that in mind...