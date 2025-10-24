9-1-1: Nashville Reveals Don's Fate In Conclusion To 3-Part Premiere

Good news: The 113 won't be looking for a new captain anytime soon. After being struck by lightning at the end of last week's "9-1-1: Nashville," Don awoke from his coma in the conclusion to the "9-1-1" spinoff's three-part premiere.

The touching moment occurred while Blythe was mid-prayer in Don's hospital room, willing to accept the worst but begging for a better outcome. "You're not getting rid of me that easily," Don said as his arm reached around to embrace her. It was very sweet... then immediately soured by Dixie's unwanted arrival. Blythe was willing to put up with a lot of nonsense, but once she saw Dixie's hand on Don's, the gloves were off. Their catty exchange ended with Blythe reminding Dixie that only actual family members are allowed to be visiting Don — and she'd just hate to have security escort her out. (Blythe: 1, Dixie: 0.)

The claws came out once more when Blythe surprised Dixie with a house call, getting right to the point, accusing Dixie of nudging Blue in Don's direction once their child support checks stopped coming. Dixie denied being after money (lies!) or revenge (all lies!), but acknowledged that she and Don have always had a "special connection." With that, Blythe officially declared war, to which Dixie literally raised a glass in full support. Oh, it's on.

In happier news, Don's near-death experience had a positive ripple effect on his inner circle, most notably on Ryan and Blue, who are now behaving — dare we say — brotherly after the events of this week's episode. Blue went from having to apologize for being born to actually receiving praise from Ryan, who credits Blue for saving his life during one of this week's more intense calls. "At the end of the day, you are your father's son," Ryan told him. (You know, maybe that's what brought Don back from the brink. No offense to Blythe, who also contributed.)

Ryan even managed to patch things up with Sam after coming to the realization that "life is short." OK, it wasn't the most original lesson to be gleaned from all of this, but it allowed Ryan to own up to his mistakes. Ignoring their problems only made things worse, and he's willing to face them head on. This was exactly what Sam needed to hear, telling Ryan to hold off on returning those divorce papers. (Do you see them going the distance? Why do we have a sinking feeling that Blue is somehow going to end up coming between them?)

Then came a bit of a bummer: Cammie, who also made a surprise appearance in this week's "9-1-1" (read a recap here), returned home after what felt like the longest day of her life. She shared the stress of her day on a voicemail to Blythe's brother Michael, but by the end of her call, it was clear that Michael is not alive.

