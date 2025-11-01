High Potential Boss Teases Karadec/Wagner Face-Off In 2026: 'What's His Agenda?'

Buckle up, "High Potential" fans, because we're in for a bumpy ride in 2026.

Tensions at the precinct are running at an all-time high, thanks to the events of the ABC procedural's midseason finale, and those tensions will be met head-on in the new year — specifically regarding Captain Wagner's uncharacteristic outburst in the bullpen, which resulted in a shouting match between Morgan and her new superior.

Unsurprisingly, "High Potential" showrunner Todd Harthan says that Karadec will have Morgan's back 100% as he takes Wagner to task for creating such a hostile environment.

"That particular moment is something that Karadec is really going to interrogate him about in the next episode," Harthan tells TVLine. "It came out of nowhere and felt very heightened, considering Wagner knows who Morgan is and how she works. So why do that? What's his agenda?"

As TVLine previously reported, the Jan. 6 midseason premiere of "High Potential" (now airing at 9/8c!) won't pick up directly after the events of the finale. In other words, Morgan won't still be stuck in that hotel room with possible thief/killer Rhys. Instead, some time will have passed, but a "clever little device" will give us "interesting backfill about what happened in that hotel room in the time between getting that call and getting to a crime scene."

"Karadec has some questions for her, so we start with a really fun, juicy scene at the top of the next one," Harthan says.

"High Potential" fans, what are your burning questions after that midseason finale, and what are your hopes for the second half of Season 2? Grade the latest episode below, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.