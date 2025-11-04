One High Potential Guest Star Was Happy To Be Brought Into The Show As 'Eye Candy'

The midseason finale of ABC's "High Potential" left viewers on a major cliffhanger... while leaving Morgan in an extremely compromising position with dashing art recovery specialist Rhys Eastman.

Played by "All My Children" vet Aiden Turner, Rhys worked with the LAPD to catch a high-profile art thief, but Morgan realized too late that Rhys might actually be the art thief in question. And by "too late," we mean she was already drunkenly undressing him in a hotel room.

"I enjoy being eye candy," Turner tells Deadline. "There was a big responsibility I knew, that wasn't necessarily weighing on my shoulders, but being a fan of the show myself and watching it with my lady Jessica [Miller], they've got such a great loyal fan base. I definitely wanted to make it look good, seem real and give the fans basically what hopefully they've been looking for."

As a "High Potential" fan himself, Turner knows that Morgan hasn't been the luckiest in love; Tom (JD Pardo) is technically the only man she's actually dated over the course of two seasons. So Turner was also honored to be playing the man who ended that romantic drought.

"I feel like, within the show, you kind of see her longing for a good man," Turner says. "So I felt like it was a big compliment for me to be the man that was lucky enough to win the audition and to be lucky enough to be on the show with such good writers and a great director, and such a great talent like Kaitlin Olson. I really didn't want to screw it up, so I really worked hard on trying to make it as authentic and as real as possible."