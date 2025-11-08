Millie Bobby Brown Recounts Her Odd (But Logical In Retrospect) Stranger Things Audition

During her first audition, Millie Bobby Brown was greeted by producer Shawn Levy and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer. "They gave me a cardboard box of clothes and were like, 'Do whatever you feel like with this box of clothes — but try to imagine that you don't know what clothes are. You've never been exposed to them,'" she said.

Brown was understandably perplexed at the task and confused about where the audition could possibly take her, adding, "I was like, 'What the hell is this weird acting exercise?!' I didn't know that was the character. I didn't know anything about Eleven. I didn't even know she had powers."

The Duffer Brothers didn't take long to decide if they'd found their lead. By the next day, they made the all-important call that would change Brown's life forever. "They said, 'Millie, would you like to be our Eleven?,' and I just fell on the floor," she said. "Then two or three months later, we moved to Atlanta — and my hair was gone." Now we've just got to wait to see what happens when "Stranger Things" comes to an end with Volume 1 releasing on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31, which is now set for release in theaters, as well.