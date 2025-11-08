Millie Bobby Brown Recounts Her Odd (But Logical In Retrospect) Stranger Things Audition
The countdown for Eleven's final chapter is underway, and expectations are high for Season 5 of "Stranger Things," which will return for Season 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 26. After almost a decade, series star Millie Bobby Brown, along with the rest of her beloved demogorgon-destroying pals, will finally close the door on the Upside Down. It's a monumental feat for all involved, and it understandably recently led Brown to get nostalgic about how things all began.
In an interview with Empire, Brown recalled her first audition for Eleven, the character that would become such a massive part of her life. "It must have been June or July [2015] when I screen-tested," she said. "They flew me from London to L.A., and my seat number on the flight was 11. Then the floor of the hotel I was staying in was 11 ... It felt like a sign."
Millie Bobby Brown didn't know what kind of power Eleven was packing in Stranger Things
During her first audition, Millie Bobby Brown was greeted by producer Shawn Levy and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer. "They gave me a cardboard box of clothes and were like, 'Do whatever you feel like with this box of clothes — but try to imagine that you don't know what clothes are. You've never been exposed to them,'" she said.
Brown was understandably perplexed at the task and confused about where the audition could possibly take her, adding, "I was like, 'What the hell is this weird acting exercise?!' I didn't know that was the character. I didn't know anything about Eleven. I didn't even know she had powers."
The Duffer Brothers didn't take long to decide if they'd found their lead. By the next day, they made the all-important call that would change Brown's life forever. "They said, 'Millie, would you like to be our Eleven?,' and I just fell on the floor," she said. "Then two or three months later, we moved to Atlanta — and my hair was gone." Now we've just got to wait to see what happens when "Stranger Things" comes to an end with Volume 1 releasing on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31, which is now set for release in theaters, as well.