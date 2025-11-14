TVLine Asks: Is FBI Teasing Big Return? Did DWTS Appearance Hit Hard? Will Tracker Drop Major Reveal? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS," "Dancing With the Stars," "FBI," "Fire Country," and more!

1 | "Happy's Place" fans: Were you among those in TVLine's comments section a few months back who accurately predicted Emmett's big secret? And how long do you think it'll be before Bobbie finds out?



2 | How likely is it that Tommy on "Power Book IV: Force" will be able to keep his promise to Mireya that he won't kill her brother? And do you feel sorry for the unwitting boxing gym attendant who had to wipe things down the morning after Jenard and Shanti went a few rounds, so to speak, up against the ropes?

3 | How long do you think it'll be before "Boston Blue" delivers a scene in which Lena crosses paths with Mae's colleague Charlie — played by Sonequa Martin-Green's real-life husband, Kenric Green?

4 | To all the Midwestern "Fire Country" fans out there: If going to the World Dairy Expo on field trips as children taught us anything, wasn't it to never stand on top of the grain in a silo while the crop is being collected down below? Do we really believe the farmer in last week's episode would have so easily slipped out of the silo after the firefighters cut open a hole at the bottom? Wouldn't he only have gotten sucked further into the grain, getting stuck somewhere in the middle?

5 | What "Death by Lightning" medical no-no made you squirm harder: When Dr. Willard Bliss put the scalpel he was using in his mouth when he needed a free hand, or when he probed President Garfield's gunshot wound with his bare and unwashed fingers?

6 | "Tracker" is laying the groundwork for some big Reenie reveal, right? Perhaps she's struggling with last season's kidnapping more than she's let on?

7 | On "I Love LA," did you even recognize Ayo Edebiri in her surprise cameo as pampered British pop star Mimi Rush?

8 | How was it so easy for Deacon on "Tulsa King" to plant the bomb at Cal's campaign event?

9 | On "Watson," did it throw you at all to hear Sherlock refer to his (indeed visibly muscular) old friend as "ripped"? Doesn't that word feel too slangy for the famously eloquent detective?

10 | With the "FBI" guys out of the way this week, what did you think of Maggie and Eva's dynamic? And with Nina getting a mention in Monday's episode, are you holding out hope that Shantel VanSanten will return this season?

11 | Was Monday's episode of "The Neighborhood," wherein Dave and Calvin lied to each other about enjoying classical music, and Tina and Gemma took gummies while accompanying their husbands to the Hollywood Bowl, the CBS sitcom's funniest episode — not just this season, but possibly ever? And were you surprised to hear Gemma reference NBC's "Dateline" and not CBS' own "48 Hours"?

12 | "NCIS" fans, were you kind of hoping Mark Harmon would drop by his old show during the crossover so Gibbs could check in with his former team? Even if it was just a quick phone call from his Alaska cabin?

13 | Calling all longtime "Dancing With the Stars" viewers: Did Tom Bergeron's appearance as a guest judge — and his two minutes as co-host alongside Alfonso and Julianne — immediately undo your years of coping with his absence? And has it ever been more obvious who the frontrunners are than when Alix Earle and Robert Irwin got the best celebrity pairings for their relay dance?

14 | On "The Challenge: Vets and New Threats," should Aviv have tried harder to convince Yeremi to stick with her instead of staking a claim on Olivia? And were you Team Nany or Team Will during their little lovers' quarrel?

15 | Were you happy that "The Amazing Race" saved Joseph and Adam with a non-elimination leg, especially after Adam's outpouring of emotion at the mat? And with only six teams remaining, who are you rooting for?

16 | Tell us, "Survivor" fans: Were you feeling sorry for the self-proclaimed "hot grim reaper" (Savannah) when she was regaling us with the tale of her former workplace trauma? Or were you secretly hoping she'd be the next player out?

17 | On "Georgie & Mandy," were you relieved to see Georgie soften his stance on Mandy working closely with ex-boyfriend/current boss Scott? Or were you hoping for more fireworks? Also: Can we all agree the show is doing a very good job of exploring how Connor's eccentricities are making life harder for him — and that Dougie Baldwin is doing a wonderful job whenever the show calls on him to do more than just stand in the corner of the kitchen and deliver a punchline?

18 | When Fin told Griffin on "Law & Order: SVU" that he'd heard great things about him... that was from whom, exactly? Guy's not exactly popular among the squad.

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!