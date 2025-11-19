Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful For From This Year In TV?

A long weekend full of stuffing, sports, and holiday shopping is almost upon us — but you don't need to wait until Thanksgiving Day to share your gratitude.

Every November at TVLine, we ask you to send us the year's TV-related goodies for which you're most grateful, and this November is no exception. Though 2025 has brought inevitable show cancellations and dumb behind-the-scenes decisions, we want to know about the TV events that made you smile during the past 11 months.

Here's how to submit: With the subject line "Thankful," send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or drop a regular comment below) to give your small-screen thanks. Loved a certain actor's performance this year? Celebrated a renewal you weren't sure would happen? Found a new comfort show to binge? Whatever brought you some joy this year, we want to know about it.

Be sure to get your submissions in by Monday, Nov. 24, at which point we'll round up some of our favorites in a gallery during the holiday weekend.

Once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or leave a comment below, to tell us the TV developments for which you're thankful this year. We look forward to reading your submissions!