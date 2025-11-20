Since its launch in 2006, The CW has been the home of some of TV's hottest long-running shows, from "Supernatural" to "The Vampire Diaries" to "Gilmore Girls." That said, the network — like many others — has been guilty of pulling plug on shows that deserved a little more time. By no means is this a Netflix scenario where the executives cancel a show because the viewers dared to breathe during the intro, or didn't super-like it after 30 seconds, but we've put together a list of 10 CW shows deserved more leeway in retrospect.

Everyone knows there are many factors that result in a series being canceled — low ratings, poor reviews, key cast member departures, etc. But sometimes you can't help but feel as if it's a knee-jerk reaction to hit that "with regrets" email too quickly. After all, Rome wasn't built in a day, and many shows only find their footing after the first season. Who knows, with another season or two, a lot of the programs on this list could have gone on to become the best CW shows of all time.

Full transparency: There were quite a few series that almost made it onto this list, but these were the picks that really made us scratch our heads. Read on for a list of 10 CW shows that were canceled way too soon, then drop a comment and let us know which series would be at the top of your list.