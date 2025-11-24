The Stranger Things Episodes You Need To Rewatch Before Season 5, According To The Show's Creators

If you're looking for a quick refresher ahead of "Stranger Things" Season 5 but don't have time to rewatch all four earlier seasons, The Duffer Brothers are here to help. Speaking recently with The Hollywood Reporter, the series creators shared four episodes they think would serve fans aiming to brush up before the big finale, which drops in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, respectively.

These four old episodes aren't required viewing, but they contain pertinent details that casual fans may have forgotten in the near-decade it's taken to produce the five-season show.

The Duffers point to "Stranger Things" Season 2 episodes "Will the Wise" (Episode 4) and "The Spy" (Episode 6), as well as a pair from Season 4 — "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" (Episode 7) and "The Piggyback" (Episode 9). The last of the four is the most obvious, as it's the Season 4 finale — an action-packed, 139-minute saga that directly sets up what we're about to see in the final season. "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" is similarly important, as it solidifies much of the Upside Down lore that was only hinted at in prior installments.

But what about the Season 2 episodes?