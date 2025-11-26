Family Guy Spoofs TV Christmas Movies In New Hulu Holiday Special (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

"Family Guy" is looking to throw a little red and green into your Black Friday with the debut of a new holiday special on Hulu, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at special guest Lainey Wilson's opening song.

A parody of cliché made-for-TV Christmas movies, this year's special is appropriately titled "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie."

Lois (voiced by Alex Borstein) takes on the tired role of the busy business lady whose job sends her to a small town, while Peter (Seth MacFarlane) fills in as the charming local who makes her reconsider her priorities. But because this is "Family Guy" we're talking about, Lois works for "Big Pie" and is after one of Peter's family's award-winning secret pie recipes. Naturally.

The special debuts Friday, Nov. 28 on Hulu. It was also recently announced that "Family Guy" will return to Fox for Season 24 on Sunday, Feb. 15 (9:30/8:30c), which will also mark the show's landmark 450th episode.

