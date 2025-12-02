Every Banned Or Censored Bluey Episode Explained

There's no escaping "Bluey." The beloved Australian cartoon series about a young Blue Heeler learning valuable life lessons has taken the world by storm, consistently ranking as one of the most-watched streaming shows on Disney+. Despite cute characters and silly antics, though, "Bluey" has stirred up a fair amount of controversy throughout its run.

It's pretty astonishing just how many "Bluey" episodes have been censored or outright banned in the United States (sometimes temporarily). This usually isn't due to any malice on the show's part. Typically, it's a result of jokes being deemed a little too offensive for toddlers to watch in the States, even though they're all right in Australia. Sometimes, words have slightly different meanings across continents that necessitate some changes to make them less potentially offensive. If anything, in the spirit of "Bluey," these bans can be viewed as learning opportunities to show how even something that seems harmless to one person could be problematic to another.