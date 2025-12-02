Will Trent Is 'A Little Unraveled, A Little Bit Undone' When Season 4 Begins — Will Therapy Heal Him? (Exclusive First Look)

The season opener picks up five months later — by which point Angie is well into her second trimester, and both Ormewood and Amanda are on the mend (though each still carries "visible signs" of what they've endured). According to executive producer Daniel Thomsen, the time jump allowed the writers to "skip over the non-fun parts of gunshot recovery" and drop viewers straight into the emotional aftershocks of last season's high-octane finale.

"We always talk about doing a jump," fellow EP Liz Heldens tells TVLine. "It allows us to catch up with [our characters] after they've been through something. [We] find them in motion... and then fill in the blanks along the way."

But of all the changes the jump allows us to glimpse, perhaps the most profound belongs to Will, who's been doing "a little bit of therapy" with Dr. Roach (played by returning guest star Margaret Cho).

"We talk about Will being a little unraveled or a little bit undone — and if you've seen the key art, that's reflected in that, too," Heldens points out. "He had this terrible childhood, and he emerged as this deeply good man — and I think he did that by not examining anything. Not asking 'what if,' not dealing with his dyslexia, just moving forward and trying to appear in the world as an adult. And when you start therapy — Dr. Roach says it in the premiere — it's natural for a lot of emotion to come up, and that's where we're catching Will."