The How I Met Your Mother Star Who Almost Played The Office's Jim Halpert

It's impossible to envision "The Office" without John Krasinski as Jim Halpert. The dubious glances Jim shoots at the camera in response to the shenanigans that occur at his ostensibly mundane job set a whole new standard for deadpan comedic responses. But if a few things had gone differently behind the scenes, Jim could've been played by Josh Radnor of "How I Met Your Mother" fame instead.

During an appearance on the "How We Made Your Mother" flashback podcast, Krasinski's former co-star Jenna Fischer asked Radnor if he ever auditioned for Jim. Radnor answered in the affirmative, adding that he "auditioned for everything" (including "Arrested Development"). Although Radnor recalled feeling good about his reading for Jim, he felt that his improvisational skills made his interpretation of Jim come off as "too dim" for what "The Office" producers envisioned.

"I didn't quite understand if [Jim] was smart or not smart," Radnor claimed. "I was a little confused about whether he was part of the 'smart gang' or 'not smart gang.'"