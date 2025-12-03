Casting News: Walking Dead Vet Creates Fire Country Love Triangle, CBS' Vampire Pilot Finds Its Human, And More

Josh McDermitt, best known for playing Eugene on "The Walking Dead," is set to recur on CBS' "Fire Country," Deadline reports — and he's entering a bit of a complicated situation.

As TVLine previously reported, Alona Tal ("SEAL Team") is joining "Fire Country" as Chloe, a woman who crosses paths with Bode when her rebellious teen son finds himself in trouble. It turns out Chloe was Brode's peer tutor back in the day, and while they both "harbored secret crushes on each other," neither of them acted on that mutual attraction at the time.

But before you start celebrating Bode and Chloe's potential romantic reunion, know this: McDermitt is playing Landon, a man described as Chloe's partner and a father figure to her son. According to Deadline, "He knows that Tyler has been angry and acting out lately, but is shocked to hear that he ran away."

McDermitt is reportedly set to debut in the episode airing Friday, Dec. 5 (CBS, 9/8c).

In other recent casting news...

* Jaren Lewison ("Never Have I Ever") has joined the cast of "Eternally Yours," CBS' vampire comedy pilot from "Ghosts" duo Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Variety reports. Lewison will play a "hopeless romantic" named Max whose new girlfriend Emma is a "commitment phobic vampire whose dad hates humans." Ed Weeks ("The Mindy Project") has already been cast as Emma's dad.

* Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession") and Charlie Hunnam ("Monster: The Ed Gein Story") will lead "Legacy of Spies" for MGM+ and the BBC. The eight-episode series, which enters production in early 2026, is based on John le Carré's 1963 novel "The Spy Who Came In From the Cold," while also incorporating elements from his 2017 novel "A Legacy of Spies." The series also stars Daniel Brühl ("The Alienist") and Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu ("The Empress"). Stephen Cornwell ("The Night Manager") serves as showrunner, writing alongside Clarissa Ingram. Executive producers include Graham Yost ("Justified") and Malte Grunert ("All Quiet on the Western Front").

* Nicholas Hoult ("The Great") and Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People") will star in the six-episode Hulu comedy series "Mosquito," Deadline reports. From "The Great" creator Tony McNamara, "Mosquito" finds Hoult and Edgar-Jones playing Ed and Kate, a "recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present... all started by an intrusive mosquito."

* Jack Alldridge ("Death by Lightning") will play the title character in Hulu's young-adult drama pilot "Foster Dade," Deadline reports. From Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, the series is based on the Nash Jenkins novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos," which is set both in 2008 and the present day. It's officially described as a "sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals."