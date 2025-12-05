FBI Exclusive Sneak Peek: OA Is Rife With Guilt Over A Kept Secret — Watch

OA may love his girlfriend, but in Monday's episode of "FBI," he's having a hard time coming clean.

In the police procedural's forthcoming episode (airing Monday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c on CBS), OA reveals that he hasn't told his partner Gemma about his recent hospital stay after he was poisoned trying to protect a U.S. senator.

In our exclusive sneak peek (watch the video embedded above), secrets remain hidden as OA checks in with Gemma after she hears the horrifying news of the week. Though he feels bad about staying distant with regard to his job, Maggie is there to offer him some sound advice, acknowledging that their highly dangerous jobs just don't mesh well with maintaining healthy relationships. "But what you two have been through together is very different," she says.

The episode's official description reads: "When a journalist is shot while interviewing a prime minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted. Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job."

The two-part Season 8 fall finale of "FBI" will follow, airing Monday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. While many of SAC Castille's team will be busy making holiday plans, things go from bad to worse when a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn... and Jubal Valentine finds himself at the center of everything. (See some exclusive photos of the year's last two episodes here.)

Are you rooting for OA and Gemma to survive his high-risk gig? Watch the clip above, then let us know in the comments.