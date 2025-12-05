TVLine Asks: Did DWTS Holiday Performance Disappoint? Which HBO Shows Are In Trouble? Was Elsbeth Too On-The-Nose? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Elsbeth," "Murder in a Small Town," and more!

1 | Did Sunday's "Tracker" lean on its clumsiest coincidence yet — the missing woman's father randomly being at the next booth at the gun range, overhearing Colter at the exact moment he mentions his line of work?

2 | Jeremiah Brown last week, Ariana Madix this week... Who in the "St. Denis Medical" casting department is a big "Love Island USA" fan?

3 | On "The Neighborhood," if Dave has been unemployed for months, why is he suddenly springing for what appears to be a very expensive bathtub? And given that he's in no rush to find a new job, what are the odds the series finale mirrors the pilot — with Dave, Gemma, and Grover relocating for a new career opportunity?

4 | On "FBI," was it... not surprising in the least that Isobel chose to stay on as SAC?

5 | If Nichols on "Brilliant Minds" was already worried about Wolf and feeling that he was kind of "off," why did he let a clearly agitated Oliver rush past him at the hospital gala without going after him to see what was up? And did Porter's incredibly sad story get kinda undercut by the mustache-twirling way he revealed his long game against Wolf?

6 | We appreciate "Beyond the Gates" giving us a peek into Dani and Bill's past, but could these flashback actors look any less like the characters they're supposed to be portraying?

7 | We love our "Dancing With the Stars" underdogs, of course, but could you have done without Andy Richter and Reginald VelJohnson's clumsy performance on the "Dancing With the Holidays" special? Also, why would Brandon Armstrong say he's "never even sniffed" a Mirrorball trophy, when he just came close to the win with Chandler Kinney in Season 33?

8 | Since "Murder in a Small Town" has not been renewed yet, how disappointed would you be should the series end on that proposal cliffhanger? And if the show does continue, how will Karl's daughter react to Cassandra's marriage hesitation, considering she was standing just feet away during the awkward exchange?

9 | "Euphoria" fans: Were you, too, bummed — but not surprised — to hear that Rue will still be dodging drug dealers when the series returns for a time-jumped Season 3?

10 | "Vanderpump Rules" viewers, did the very young, very loud new cast make you feel like this befuddled onlooker watching the mess unfold?

11 | Should "Survivor" castaway Steven have admitted to winning an advantage on his journey or should he have just let everyone stew in their paranoia?

12 | After that dramatic "Amazing Race" cliffhanger, are you hoping that Izzy and Paige, or Joseph and Adam snag that last spot in the final leg?

13 | Was the "Vets and New Threats" finale the biggest "Challenge" upset the franchise has ever seen?

14 | When you first heard Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino were teaming up to write a new "Gilmore Girls" book, were you hoping it'd be an actual novel/continuation of "A Year in the Life"?

15 | "Elsbeth" fans, how are we feeling about new arrival Det. Taylor? And though we normally enjoy the show's occasional ripped-from-the-headlines approach, did Sam McMurray and Lana Condor's obvious stand-ins for Bill Belichick and younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson feel a little TOO on-the-nose this week?

16 | "Ghosts" fans: Is hooking up with someone in a dream considered cheating to you? And we don't mean to nitpick (we're gonna do it anyway), but shouldn't Sam be referring to herself as a "matron" of honor?

17 | Now that Netflix is officially acquiring Warner Bros., which HBO/HBO Max shows are you fearing won't survive the big content merger? And how long do we have before the streamer raises its subscription prices?

