Bel-Air Boss Explains That Baby Nicky Surprise In Final Season: It's A Nod To The Fresh Prince 'With A Little Twist'

Peacock's "Bel-Air," a dramatic reboot of the iconic sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," rarely misses an opportunity to pay homage to its predecessor, so fans were hardly shocked when Aunt Viv found herself pregnant in the show's final season, just as the OG Aunt Viv welcomed Baby Nicky midway through the comedy's run.

Then came the mother, or rather daughter, of all curveballs: the penultimate episode of "Bel-Air" finds Vivian gives birth to a healthy baby... girl! (We hope she and Uncle Phil get a refund on that gender reveal cake, which was definitely blue.) Vivian decides to name her new baby Nicolette, after her own mother, still giving fans a version of the "Baby Nicky" they were expecting.

So, what went into the decision to gender swap the youngest Banks family member? According to showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles, it was all about keeping viewers on their toes while also honoring the series that inspired "Bel-Air."

"Once we decided that Aunt Viv was going to be pregnant, and that it wasn't a false positive — because we weren't sure if we were going to have a baby this season or not — it just felt like the Banks family needed that new energy, they needed a baby," Banks-Waddles tells TVLine. "And of course we always try to give a little nod to the original series in a way that fans don't always expect. Everybody was expecting Baby Nicky, and they got Baby Nicky, just with a little twist."

The fact that Vivian went into labor while doing the iconic Aunt Viv dance move in a TikTok was "another nod to the OG series," the showrunner confirms.